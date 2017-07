Today, the U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on $1.6 billion for border wall construction. The funding was inserted in the defense spending bill by Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX). Another Texan, Beto O’Rourke of El Paso, took five minutes on the House floor to explain why he says the wall would harm more people than it would protect, and why he says the wall is wrong for Texas and wrong for America.