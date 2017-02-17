Visiting and local musicians join together for Contemporary Arts Festival

Award-winning Cuban composer Yalil Guerra will visit Las Cruces as part of this year’s “Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival” at NMSU next week. Guerra, who won a Latin Grammy in 2012 and has been nominated six times, will speak to students and the public on Monday, Feb. 20 at 3:30 p.m. about the business of music, and will have his third String Quartet performed at the Festival concert on Tuesday evening at 7:30 p.m. La Catrina Quartet will perform the piece at the Festival concert, which will also feature performances by NMSU music faculty Sarah Daughtrey, Fred Bugbee, Laura Spitzer and Rhonda Taylor. The concert also features music from Peter Garland’s 1970s journal, "Soundings," which was a cornerstone of American experimental music in the 1970s. Percussion professor and festival organizer Fred Bugbee and violinist Daniel Vega-Albela came to KRWG to talk with Intermezzo host Leora Zeitlin about Guerra’s music, "Soundings," the festival, and the changing nature of contemporary music.

A conversation about contemporary music with Fred Bugbee and Daniel Vega-Albela

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.