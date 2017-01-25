Visitor Numbers On The Rise In Silver City

The Silver City Arts & Cultural District is pleased to announce that visitor numbers are on the rise for Silver City.

“When comparing the visitor center numbers from October 1st through December 31st of 2015 to the 2016 second quarter numbers, our statistics show a 14.9% increase. That’s a fantastic percentage of growth, and it reaffirms that our marketing efforts are indeed working,” said Callie Kennington, Executive Director of the Silver City Arts & Cultural District.

The Silver City Arts & Cultural District operates the Murray Ryan Visitor Center and manages the Visit Silver City branding, and consistently welcomes visitors from all around the United States, as well as internationally.

Kennington continues: “We are excited to continue to promote the Town of Silver City by highlighting its year-round festivals and events, colorful downtown – with its vibrant culinary and arts scene, diverse cultural heritage, Wild West past, and vast outdoor recreational opportunities. There is so much to see, do, and experience here, and we are thrilled to be at the helm of promoting it all.”

For more information, please call 575-538-5560 or E-mail info@visitsilvercity.org.