What’s happening in the New Mexico Legislature? Hi, I’m Edmundo Resendez your host today for Voice of the Public on 90.7 FM and krwg.org.. Our special guests include Walt Rubel, Managing Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Sandra Fish with New Mexico In Depth, today we will take a look at the New Mexico Legislature. Budget, budget, budget…. how will the compromise to close the deficit for the fiscal year affect you? Who are the winners and losers? There’s a proposal to legalize, tax, and regulate cannabis, what are the chances it will be signed? What’s on your mind with the legislature? What are some your priorities that are not being discussed in legislature?

Voice of the Public: New Mexico Legislature

