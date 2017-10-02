Some 800,000 young people are recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA). Recently, the Trump Administration announced it was ending the program. Without passage of legislation to make the protections permanent, the DACA recipients could face deportation. In this program, four local DACA recipients discuss their lives in the United States and what the DACA program has meant to them.
The Voices Of Dreamers
By News Editor And Partners • 1 hour ago
