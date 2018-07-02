Voter Engagement Meetings Planned

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will host a series of free community conversations about voter participation throughout the county in July.
The meetings will feature small group conversations in which people can give feedback on the process of voting in their communities, as well as motivations behind participation.
“When only nine percent of people are showing up to vote in local elections, democracy is in crisis,” County Clerk Scott Krahling said. “We are ready to do our part to step up and save it. These events are one part of our larger plan to build a voting culture in Doña Ana County.”
The dates and times for the community conversation meetings are as follows:
Hatch Community Conversation
July 10, 2018
3-5 p.m.
Hatch High School Commons
Main and Keed, Hatch, NM, 87937, Hatch, NM 87937
Sunland Park Community Conversation
July 17, 2018
3-5 p.m.
Dona Ana Community College - Sunland Park, Room 123
3365 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM 88063
Chaparral Community Conversation
July 31, 2018
6-8 p.m.
Location TBA
Anthony Community Conversation
August 1, 2018
3-5 p.m.
Doña Ana County Community Resource Center
625 Acosta Road, Anthony, NM 88021
Each event is free and open to the public. Families are welcome. Translation services will be available.
Information from Doña Ana County