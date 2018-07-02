Voter Engagement Meetings Planned

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office will host a series of free community conversations about voter participation throughout the county in July.

The meetings will feature small group conversations in which people can give feedback on the process of voting in their communities, as well as motivations behind participation.

“When only nine percent of people are showing up to vote in local elections, democracy is in crisis,” County Clerk Scott Krahling said. “We are ready to do our part to step up and save it. These events are one part of our larger plan to build a voting culture in Doña Ana County.”

The dates and times for the community conversation meetings are as follows:

Hatch Community Conversation

July 10, 2018

3-5 p.m.

Hatch High School Commons

Main and Keed, Hatch, NM, 87937, Hatch, NM 87937

Sunland Park Community Conversation

July 17, 2018

3-5 p.m.

Dona Ana Community College - Sunland Park, Room 123

3365 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park, NM 88063

Chaparral Community Conversation

July 31, 2018

6-8 p.m.

Location TBA

Anthony Community Conversation

August 1, 2018

3-5 p.m.

Doña Ana County Community Resource Center

625 Acosta Road, Anthony, NM 88021

Each event is free and open to the public. Families are welcome. Translation services will be available.

