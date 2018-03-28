Voter Registration Drives In Las Cruces-Area Schools This April

The Doña Ana County Clerk’s office and the Election Advisory Council are scheduling voter-registration drives at local high schools throughout April.

“Building a voting culture requires us to invest in creating a generation of people committed to democracy and making change by engaging with their government,” said County Clerk Scott A. Krahling. “Talking to every graduating senior in our county is a crucial piece of that plan.”

This marks the third year of the effort to register students who will be 18 years old by the next election.

“Our first two coordinated voter registration drives in high schools were a huge success, netting more than 1,000 newly registered voters,” Krahling said. “Spring voter-registration drives in high schools represent great opportunities to work with our community partners and reach out to newly eligible voters.”

The effort is unique in each school and may include making presentations in classes, group assemblies or other creative ways to inform students about the importance of voting and getting them registered to vote.

Students, parents, teachers and others visiting the school are welcome to take advantage of the opportunity to register to vote or update outdated registrations.

The mission of the Election Advisory Council is to increase voting in every election in Doña Ana County. The council members meet on the third Tuesday of every month at the Doña Ana County Govt. Center at 4 p.m.

“The EAC is our effort to create active community partnerships to build a voting culture in Doña Ana County where everyone votes in every election,” Krahling said., adding that the Clerk’s office and the EAC are committed to getting accurate information into the hands of the public.

The 2018 Primary Election will be held June 5, and the deadline to register to vote is May 8, 2018. To be eligible to vote in the Primary Election, each prospective voter must be registered to vote as a Democrat, Republican or Libertarian.

Information from Doña Ana County