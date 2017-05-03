Voters Reject Soda Tax In Santa Fe

Santa Fe election officials confirm the proposed tax on sugary soda and other sweetened beverages has failed.

Santa Fe County Clerk Yolanda Vigil announced Tuesday that the initiative failed with 11,533 votes against and only 8,382 votes in favor.

A political committee backed by the soft drink industry says the election results show strong opposition to the soda tax and its burden on businesses and working-class families.

The tax would have boosted city funding for pre-kindergarten programs in the New Mexico capital by about $7.5 million a year.

Sandra Wechsler of the pro-tax committee Pre-k for Santa Fe said "the time was not now" for the tax.