The Southwest Regional Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place this Saturday at Young Park in Las Cruces. Registration begins at 8:30 AM. Edmundo Resendez spoke with Lindsey Bachman, Southwest Regional Manager for the Alzheimer's Association about what the walk means to our community.

Walk To End Alzheimer's Interview

