Wanted Fugitive Dead After Las Cruces Shooting

Las Cruces Police and the Officer-involved Incident Task Force are investigating Tuesday’s shooting that claimed the life of a 29-year-old fugitive who tried to elude and then attacked officers.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Las Cruces police officers were working in conjunction with a U.S. Marshals task force in an attempt to locate and apprehend Jeremy Lopez-Robledo. Shortly after 11 a.m., Robledo was located near the Solano Square shopping center at the corner of Missouri Avenue and Solano Drive. Officers tried to apprehend Robledo but he led officers on a brief pursuit toward the Lowe’s grocery store at 1410 Missouri Ave.

LCPD officers and a U.S. Marshals agent struggled with Robledo who was armed with a knife. Robledo slashed the knife at one of the officers who received a laceration to his hand. The officer discharged his firearm and struck the suspect at least once.

Robledo was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The officer received medical attention to his right hand. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Robledo was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating terms of his probation. He was said to have a history of aggression toward police and was known to carry a deadly weapon.

The LCPD officer has been placed on temporary administrative leave which is standard protocol for such an incident.

The shooting is being investigated by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force which includes detectives from New Mexico State Police, the Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police.

Information from Las Cruces Police