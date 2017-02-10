Warm Temperatures Close Snow Play Area In Cibola National Forest

A popular snow play area in a national forest near Albuquerque has closed, possibly for the rest of winter, due to lack of snow caused by melting from recent warmer temperatures.

Cibola National Forest officials say the Capulin Snow Play Area has only 6 inches of snow and ice -- well short of the minimum snow base of 12 inches that officials say are required for safety and to protect vegetation on the slope.

Officials say no new snow is expected and that a decision on whether to reopen the play area will be based on snow conditions.

The play area is located on Forest Road 438B, off of the Crest Highway.

