Water Outage Planned for Tortugas Drive and Tile Avenue In Las Cruces

Residents and businesses along Tortugas Drive and Tile Avenue will experience a water outage between 9 a.m. and noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The affected areas will be Tortugas Drive between Eugenio Street and Paroquia Street and Tile Avenue between the north end and San Francisco Street.

Adjacent areas also may be impacted. Door hanger notices will be posted a minimum of 24 hours in advance.

Once service is restored, residents may notice discolored water due to iron, manganese and calcium deposits. Although the water is safe to drink, the City recommends waiting to wash laundry until after the water becomes clear.

The discoloration should disappear within 24 hours. If it does not, residents should flush all faucets in the house for five minutes. If the discoloration remains, call Las Cruces Utilities Dispatch at 526-0500 for assistance.