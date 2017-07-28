Water Troubles In Artesia May Not Be Over After E. Coli Find

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Water problems may continue in a southeastern New Mexico community despite the lifting of a boil-water alert in the wake of the discovery of E. coli.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports state experts say the chlorine flushing used to disinfect Artesia's water of E. coli could create even more concerns for the rural city's distribution system.

That chlorination could cause poisonous levels of lead and copper to leach into the system.

The city could be required to either stop the chlorine treatment, which could bring back the bacteria or find another avenue for treatment.

Officials in Eddy County lifted a boil water advisory on Monday that was issued nearly 10 days after E. coli was found.

Artesia Municipal Water System and Morningside Water Users Cooperative customers were affected.

