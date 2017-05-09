Why There's A Renewed Push To Privatize Public Education

President Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos are proponents of school choice. That includes publicly funded, privately managed charter schools and voucher programs, which give families money to pay tuition at private schools.

Advocates say school choice gives students and families a broader range of options when it comes to education. Critics say the programs undermine public schools.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Sam Abrams (@Samuel_Abrams), director of the National Center for the Study of Privatization in Education at Columbia University’s Teachers College, about the push to privatize public education.