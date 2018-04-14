Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico; several homes lost

CAPITAN, N.M. (AP) — Several wildfires continued to burn in rural areas of New Mexico on Saturday, a day after a 2,600-acre (1,052-hectare) fire near Capitan in southeastern New Mexico destroyed two homes and four other buildings and threatened a total of 20 structures.

The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Trinity Baptist Church in Capitan.

Officials reports that containment of a 60,000-acre (24,282-hectare) fire straddling the New Mexico-Texas line was at 90 percent in New Mexico and 75 percent in Texas, where fire officials said one home and another building were lost.

In northwestern New Mexico, crews used bulldozers and burnout operations to build lines around a fire to keep it on mesa and away from a subdivision northwest of Grants. Two fires in that area have burned 1,000 acres (405 hectares).