"Wings Of Freedom" To Visit Jetport

The Doña Ana County International Jetport at Santa Teresa will host the Wings of Freedom Tour April 4-6.

The aircraft on display during the tour include a WWII-vintage Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, a Consolidated B-24 Liberator, a North American B-25 Mitchell and a P-51 Mustang.

The Wings of Freedom Tour will stop in 110 airports nationwide, all sponsored by the Colling’s Foundation.

“This is a rare opportunity to visit, explore, and learn more about these unique and rare treasures of aviation history,” said Jetport Manager William Provance. “The B-17 is one of only 10 in flying condition in the United States. The B-24JLiberator is the sole remaining example of its type flying in the World. The B-25 is best known for being used in the Daring Doolittle raid, and the P-51 “Toulouse Nuts” fighter recently received the prestigious Oshkosh Grand Champion Award for restoration.”

Visitors are invited to explore the aircraft inside and out. Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

For an additional fee, Provance said, visitors may also experience the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take a 30-minute flight aboard these rare aircraft. Flights on either the B-17 or the B-24 are $450 per person. Or get some “stick time” in the world’s greatest fighter P-51 for $2,200 for a half hour and $3,200 for a full hour. B-25 flights are $400 per person.

Provance said reservations and information on flight experiences is available by calling (800) 568-8924.

The Doña Ana County International Jetport and the War Eagles Air Museum are located at 8012 Airport Road, near the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in southern Doña Ana County.

The Wings of Freedom Tour will arrive at the Jetport at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, and will remain on display through noon on Friday, April 6.

Ground tours and display are 2-5 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 5, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, April 6.

The 30-minute flight experiences are normally scheduled before and after the ground-tour times.

Visitors can find out more by visiting www.collingsfoundation.org.

Information from Doña Ana County