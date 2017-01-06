Winter Storm Closes Some Schools, Delays Openings In Parts Of Northern New Mexico

Schools and government offices in some New Mexico communities are closed or delaying their openings because of a winter storm dropping snow and creating hazardous driving conditions.

Schools are closed Friday in Santa Fe and Albuquerque's eastern mountains, and other Albuquerque schools delayed their openings by two hours. Gallup-area schools also delayed their openings, as did state government offices in Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service says snowfall would continue through Friday morning before taping off early Friday afternoon as the storm moves eastward into Texas.

However, forecasters say many roads and highways would remain icy and snow-packed through Friday night across much of northern and eastern New Mexico.

