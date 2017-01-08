A Wish List For 2017

Commentary: As we wind down 2016, a series of issues preoccupies my thoughts. First, I think that the worst situation is to be in a state of suspense. Knowing what direction the new Trump administration will take will allow companies to take appropriate action. Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency, and as chief executive it is up to him to influence policy. He will be the main force behind U.S. fiscal and foreign policy for the next four years. If the U.S.-Mexico relationship is hitting the restart button, we need to make this an opportunity to increase our understanding of each other and to increase the communication that sometimes lacks between our two countries. A new U.S. president can do exactly this, and hopefully, Trump will set his direction quickly.

A new emphasis on education is needed in our country, and not only the focus on encouraging our youth to obtain college degrees. Education also includes technical training, which is critical for the U.S. to offer an attractive workforce for manufacturers and logistics firms. I can’t help but wonder at what point in our history did we develop the attitude that technical and manufacturing jobs were somehow less valuable than white collar jobs. If we are going to grow our existing manufacturing base in the future and recruit world-class companies, we have to increase our trained workforce. A young person starting in his/her career can make a good living in any one of a multitude of technical fields.

Britain’s vote to leave the European Union (EU), referred to as Brexit, surprised many people in 2016. However, the nationalist, and in the most extreme cases, isolationist trends have taken firm root in Europe. Many of these trends can be attributed to fear of Muslim extremism creeping into European societies throughout the continent, and the belief, whether right or wrong, that the EU’s governing bodies exert too much control over national sovereignty.

In France, the extreme-right politician Marine Le Pen is experiencing a groundswell of support for her candidacy to become the next French president, and she has a real shot of winning. Her party has been accused of being anti-Semitic, advocating against immigration from Islamic countries, and opposing the EU. After the terrorist attacks in Belgium in March, support has risen for the country’s right-wing political party, Vlaams Belang, which espouses a tough stance on immigration and the deportation of non-citizens. After the December 12 terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12, right-wing groups in Germany have taken advantage of the event to call on German Chancellor Angela Merkel to institute policies that would crack down on immigration.

It is reality that countries need to be extra cautious about inadvertently admitting terrorists intent on causing death and destruction. However, it is easy to “throw the baby out with the bathwater” by adopting a stance that all foreigners, or all Muslims, are evil and should be banned. This serves to create discrimination and oppression by what are supposed to be enlightened societies. A less reactionary, less political, and more collaborative approach on immigration and attacking terrorism is needed.

The two largest economic superpowers, China and the U.S., have more to lose by ratcheting up the antagonism and limiting communication. A new administration in the U.S. is an opportunity for both nations to air out problems and develop resolutions. The latest drone situation reminds me of two children fighting over a toy. Surely, two nations as powerful as the U.S. and China have better ways of handling diplomacy.

Finally, by meddling in U.S. elections through hacking and other cyberspace tricks, Russia crossed a sacred line. Vladimir Putin should be focused on creating a business environment that will attract investment and help to develop the bounty of resources that exists within his country. As the supreme leader of this former superpower, Putin needs to stop threatening his weaker neighbors and a current superpower that can easily pass measures to disrupt his economy. Using honey as bait rather than vinegar will beget Russia more prosperity in the future.

I wish all of my readers the best holidays possible. The upcoming year promises to be full of interest and opportunity.

Jerry Pacheco is President of the Border Industrial Association. His columns appear in The Albuquerque Journal.