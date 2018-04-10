WNMU Opens Student Business Accelerator Site With Visit From Young Mexican Entrepreneurs

Silver City, NM – Last week, five young entrepreneurs from Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua visited Western New Mexico University to learn about growing a business from the ground up. With the help of Western New Mexico University’s newly launched Studio G, a business incubator site and free virtual hub for students and recent grads, the students learned how to turn their big ideas into viable businesses.

“Last week, we helped these students begin their journeys to business ownership and start preparing for some of entrepreneurship’s most common challenges,” said Assistant Professor of Management Dr. David Scarborough, who is championing Studio G at Western New Mexico University.

To excite and empower young entrepreneurs, Western New Mexico University’s School of Business became a Studio G site under New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center and is now helping local businesses start and grow. The virtual space for student entrepreneurs is meant to rear small business and support ventures in this area, where resources are scarce, and to drive economic growth in an increasingly poor community, said Dr. Miguel A. Vicéns, Associate Dean of the School of Business. “The goal of having Studio G is motivating students to chase their own dreams,” he said.

Studio G provides applicants access to customized entrepreneurship curriculum, licensing advisement, intellectual property consulting, library materials, funding opportunities and more. “We opened this site to support a new generation of entrepreneurs and help create more opportunities for graduates in New Mexico,” Scarborough said. “The services also appeal to our partners in Mexico.”

The Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua students competed for the opportunity enroll in Studio G at Western New Mexico University and use these virtual business incubator services/resources for their Mexico-based ventures. “The students were required to develop a business idea and pitch it to the business and economics faculty in Chihuahua. Completing the business model and presentation qualified them to work with us here,” Dr. Vicéns said.

Studio G at Western New Mexico University is also garnering interest from start-up minded locals and inspiring conversations among future business owners. “We can help clients grow those ideas strategically into businesses,” Scarborough said.

Support clients can get from Studio G comes in the form of guidance, and Studio G clients also have access to technology, such as 3-D printing and scanning, video conferencing, and software. “Perhaps most valuable is Studio G’s entrepreneurial training to strengthen clients’ problem-solving, communication, and leadership skills,” Scarborough said.Find out how to apply to receive support from Studio G at wnmu.edu/StudioG.