Woman Arrested, Accused Of Kicking Las Cruces Police Officer

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has been released on bond after being arrested for allegedly kicking a Las Cruces police officer.

Police say they responded to a domestic disturbance around 11 p.m. Saturday at Monica Salazar's home.

They say the 36-year-old Salazar allegedly was breaking windows on vehicles and appeared to be irate.

Officers arrived to find a bleeding Salazar at the doorstep of her residence.

She refused their help and reportedly yelled expletives at the officers.

After taking her into custody and while escorting her to a patrol unit, police say Salazar kicked the arresting officer in the leg.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Salazar was charged with battery upon a peace officer and released on a $1,000 secured bond Sunday from the Dona Ana County Detention Center.