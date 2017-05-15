Woman Charged for Battering Las Cruces Officer

Police arrested a 36-year-old woman suspected of kicking a Las Cruces Police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Saturday evening.

Monica L. Salazar, of the 2200 block of Lester Drive, is charged with battery upon a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Salazar’s residence. While in route, officers learned that a woman was breaking windows to vehicles and appeared to be irate.

Officers arrived to find the woman, later identified as Salazar, at the doorstep of her residence and she appeared to be bleeding. Officers asked the woman to come forward but she refused and yelled expletives at the officers.

Officers attempted to make contact with Salazar but she was non-compliant with their commands. After taking her into custody and while escorting her to a patrol unit, Salazar raised her right foot and kicked the arresting officer’s lower leg.

The officer was not seriously injured.

Salazar was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center early Sunday morning. She was released on a $1,000 secured bond later that day.

Information from Las Cruces Police