Woman Pleads Guilty To Cash Theft From New Mexico Business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Arizona woman has pleaded guilty to a larceny charge for stealing cash belonging to a commercial business in New Mexico.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Sabrina Morgan, of Jeddito, entered her plea Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque without a plea agreement.

Morgan was indictment filed last month and accused of stealing more than $1,000 from the Red Mesa Trading Company in Naschitti.

At the time of the offense, Morgan was employed as the company's district supervisor.

Prosecutors say Morgan faces up to five years in federal prison when she's sentenced.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.