Woman Suspected in Las Cruces Kidnapping Located, Arrested

Police arrested the woman suspected of participating in last week’s kidnapping and day-long incident that resulted in a SWAT callout on Lester Avenue.

Lavonne Stallworth, 27, was arrested on a warrant Monday evening and is charged with one count of kidnapping. Her suspected accomplice in the April 10 incident, 20-year-old Eduardo Darcy Rosell, was arrested last week and faces the same first-degree felony charge.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a possible kidnapping of a woman who sought help at the Wells Fargo Bank on 500 S. Main St. The 26-year-old victim told investigators that Stallworth, Rosell’s girlfriend, posted bond for her at about 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Dona Ana County Detention Center. Investigators learned that the Stallworth posted $700 bond but demanded that the 26-year-old victim repay $1,000.

Investigators believe the victim was taken to a home on the 2100 block of Lester Avenue where she was held against her will by Rosell and Stallworth. The victim told detectives that, at about 7 a.m. Tuesday, Stallworth pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her if she did not pay the $1,000. Shortly before 9 a.m., the victim was taken to Wells Fargo but was unable to produce the money and, at the time, did not feel safe alerting anyone at the bank about her situation.

About 11:30 a.m., the victim was taken to the Walmart store on Walton Boulevard to cash a payroll check. The victim was unable to cash the check and was taken back to the Lester residence, at gunpoint, by Rosell. The victim told investigators that when she entered the Lester home, her boyfriend was there and appeared to be unconscious and bloody.

Investigators learned that, at close to 3 p.m., the victim was again taken to Wells Fargo but this time alerted bank employees of her situation. Police were dispatched to the bank and learned that Rosell and others were likely at the home on Lester Avenue. Officers responded to Lester but Rosell remained inside the home and refused commands to exit. LCPD’s SWAT team was activated and, at about 8:30 p.m., Rosell was taken into custody. Stallworth’s whereabouts were unknown until her arrest Monday evening.

Stallworth and Rosell are both being held without bond at the Dona Ana County Detention Center.

Information from Las Cruces Police