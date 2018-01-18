An interview with Jan Thompson, Planning Committee Member for "Women in Action" March and Rally.

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Women in Action Planning Committee Member and Past-President for the Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice, Jan Thompson. She talks to us about the 1st Anniversary of the Las Cruces Women’s March called “Women in Action: Power at the Polls,” sponsored by Indivisible Las Cruces and the Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice.

This is the sister March to the national Women’s March in Las Vegas, Nevada; “Power at the Polls” which will also be held nationwide on Sunday, January 21st. The Rally starts at 1 pm, during this time the keynote speaker will address everyone as well as a few other speakers; the March begins at 2 pm followed by a list of speakers at 2:50 pm until the event ends at 4 pm. The topics to be discussed include the #Me Too movement, the increase of women running for office, and much more. Numerous local organizations offering services to women and children will also have information available. People are encouraged to wear black and/or pink. More information about the March can be found on Facebook under Indivisible Las Cruces; Women in Action; and Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice.