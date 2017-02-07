Women Injured In Las Cruces Apartment Fire

Las Cruces firefighters rescued a 55-year-old woman from a burning apartment before extinguishing the fire Monday evening.

Firefighters provided emergency medical treatment on scene before the woman was transported to a local hospital. The woman was treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

At about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, Las Cruces firefighters were dispatched to the residential structure fire in a single-story apartment on the 1400 block of Monte Vista Avenue. The fire was extinguished within four minutes of arrival. The fire was confined to the apartment with no damage to any surrounding structures.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation. No other injuries were reported.

Information from Las Cruces Police