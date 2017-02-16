Women's National Security Group Launches NSCwatch.org To Monitor Steve Bannon, National Security

Commentary: Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND) has launched NSC Watch, a project designed to inform the public about the role of Steve Bannon on the National Security Council, as well as other security concerns under the Trump administration.

"I'm deeply concerned about the appointment of Steve Bannon, a white nationalist, to the National Security Council. This is a dangerous departure from the long-standing precedent of keeping politics out of national security," said WAND’s executive director Megan Amundson. "As a women's organization, WAND opposes the appointment of a man who has profited from a far-right platform that has continually disparaged women, religious minorities, and people of color."

“But while Bannon’s appointment is certainly a top concern,” added Amundson, “we are also calling attention to the other ways the Trump administration is putting our country at risk, whether it be the sloppy handling of sensitive national security information at Mar-a-Lago or former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s contact with Russia.”

As part of the NSC Watch project, WAND launched a rapid-response petition and tweetstorm aimed at Congressman Jason Chaffetz identifying 19 questions the House Oversight Committee should ask about the lax security protocol at Mar-a-Lago. Less than 24 hours later, Chaffetz sent a letter to the White House asking for answers to many of those questions.

The launch of the NSC Watch website is accompanied by the release of a short online video about Bannon and the NSC.

About Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND)

Women’s Action for New Directions (WAND) is a grassroots advocacy organization that empowers women to be agents of change to reduce violence and militarism, support nuclear disarmament, and redirect excessive Pentagon spending to unmet needs in our communities. Twitter @WomensAction | wand.org