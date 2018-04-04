Workforce Solutions Borderplex Seeking Businesses for El Paso Summer Youth Employment Program

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is actively seeking businesses to join in the 2018 season of the El Paso Summer Youth Employment, also known as Hire El Paso’s Youth, which strives to put regional youth to work. This impactful program provides first-time, real job experience that sets youth on a path to be successful and workforce-ready.

Workforce Solutions is launching two youth employment initiatives for summer 2018; Hire El Paso Youth Work Program and the Earn & Learn Program.

The Hire El Paso Work Program* will subsidize 100 percent of a paid work experience for 100 youth between the ages of 16-24 for 20-40 hours a week and for up to 12 weeks.

Earn & Learn Program* will subsidize 100 percent of the paid work experience for 85 youth with disabilities between the ages of 14-22 for 30 hours a week and for up to 7 weeks.

*Youth must meet eligibility requirements, which can be found at www.borderplexjobs.com/hireelpasoyouth.

Employers participating in the Earn & Learn Program will receive insights and recommendations as to how to best serve customers with disabilities and learn how to easily adapt workplaces to employ persons with disabilities.

Overall, employers will benefit from having a motivated, young adult in their workplace, while giving them a crucial career-building opportunity. Hire El Paso’s Youth has a far-reaching impact on our region, that builds a pipeline for the local workforce, with many youth returning to the same employer for multiple years. The summer job opportunities also provide valuable life lessons for the youth such as learning the importance of attendance and punctuality; articulating themselves professionally in a workplace setting; and learning how to accept direction and constructive criticism.

Employer mentors who have taken part in the program in previous years indicate that the mentorship time they spend with their young employees is critical to the future success of our community and increases their own engagement in their work.

For more information on how to take part in the El Paso Summer Youth Employment programs, please contact the Business Services Unit at 915-887-2332 or at Business@borderplexjobs.com.

ABOUT WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS BORDERPLEX

Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is a non-profit organization that provides skilled workers for employers by advancing education, employment, entrepreneurship and economic development opportunities. The service region encompasses Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. The goal of WSB is to empower the most dynamic workforce to achieve global competitiveness and regional prosperity. The organization consists of a 27-member Board of Directors responsible for strategic guidance and policy governance to achieve goals focusing on employment, education and economic development. Funding is sourced from the Department of Labor, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture. For more information about WSB, please contact Romie Ruiz at (915) 887-2221 or visit www.borderplexjobs.com.