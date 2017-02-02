Young Achievers Forum introduces sixth-graders, families to NMSU

New Mexico State University will host the first New Mexico Young Achievers Forum Feb. 11 at Corbett Center Student Union. Community en Accion, AT&T and Bravo Dealerships of Las Cruces and El Paso are partners in this event committed to introducing sixth-grade students and their parents from across southern New Mexico to NMSU and a variety of career opportunities.

About 500 attendees are expected at the free event, which will be from 7:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. NMSU Chancellor Garrey Carruthers will give opening remarks at the Corbett Center ballrooms. Presentations from local career professionals will follow at locations across the NMSU campus, and Gov. Susana Martinez is the scheduled keynote speaker.

The goal of the Young Achievers Forum is to encourage students to pursue a college education after high school. Students and their families will learn more about four career fields including science, technology, engineering and mathematics; health and medical sciences; business and finance; and the liberal arts. Many of the students attending could be the first in their families to pursue higher education and this might be the first time for them to visit a college campus.

In addition to showcasing career opportunities, NMSU intends to provide a fun atmosphere that celebrates the students and the bright futures they have ahead of them. A D.J. will also kick off the festivities and all that the NMSU Aggie experience offers.

“The first annual New Mexico Young Achievers Forum provides an excellent opportunity for Southern New Mexico sixth-graders to become empowered to seek the endless career opportunities by pursuing a college education,” said Anthony Marin, director of student affairs at NMSU. “Community en Accion’s vision, support and guidance for introducing middle school students to NMSU and to pathways to careers in STEM, health/medical sciences, business/finance and the liberal arts contributes greatly to the university’s mission of serving the educational needs of New Mexico’s diverse population through education and public service.”

Sixth-graders from Alamogordo Public Schools, Deming Public Schools, Gadsden Independent School District, Hatch Valley Public Schools, Las Cruces Public Schools and La Academia Dolores Huerta will participate. NMSU students along with NMSU and community volunteers will assist with the event.

For more information contact the NMSU Student Success Center at 575-646-3136.

Information from NMSU