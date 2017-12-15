Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, the Nutcracker and the Cracked Nut performances at ASNMSU Center for the Arts, a family Christmas party at Mesilla Park Community Church, a performance of There’s Snow Place Like Home at Boba café & Cabaret, and Winterfest 2017 on Plaza de Las Cruces.

Your Weekend Pulse for 12/15/17

