Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, drive in movie at Mesilla Park Community Church, a Jazz and Blues Society concert on Sunday, the Price is Right comes to Las Cruces, and Lend Me a Tenor at the Las Cruces Community Theatre.

Your Weekend Pulse for 1/19/18

