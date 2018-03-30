Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, it’s Easter weekend and there’s lots to do, Easter at the Farmers Market of Las Cruces, the Co Op Kids Egg-stravaganza at Mountain View Market Co Op, Springfest 2018 at Young Park, and Enchanted Landscapes at the Cultural Center in Mesilla.
The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.