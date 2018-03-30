Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, it’s Easter weekend and there’s lots to do, Easter at the Farmers Market of Las Cruces, the Co Op Kids Egg-stravaganza at Mountain View Market Co Op, Springfest 2018 at Young Park, and Enchanted Landscapes at the Cultural Center in Mesilla.

Your Weekend Pulse for 3/30/18

