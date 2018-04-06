KRWG

Your Weekend Pulse

By KRWG News And Partners 56 minutes ago

Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, a new play opens at the Black Box Theatre – Waitless, the Crossroads City Derby All-Star Sucias vs FoCo Roller Derby from Fort Collins, CO on Saturday, a comedy show for all ages Unconventional by Matt Baca, the Crystals perform at the Rio Grande Theatre, a lecture about snakes at the Southwest Environmental Center.   

