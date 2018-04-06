Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, a new play opens at the Black Box Theatre – Waitless, the Crossroads City Derby All-Star Sucias vs FoCo Roller Derby from Fort Collins, CO on Saturday, a comedy show for all ages Unconventional by Matt Baca, the Crystals perform at the Rio Grande Theatre, a lecture about snakes at the Southwest Environmental Center.

Your Weekend Pulse for 4/6/18

