Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, the Fifth Annual Red, White and Blues Fetival, Southern New Mexico Earth Day, Peter Pan presented by A Children’s Theatre of the Mesilla Valley and Project in Motion, and Rhythm Nights featuring the NMSU DanceSport Company. 

