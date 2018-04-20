Time now for Your Weekend Pulse! your guide to what is happening in our area this weekend with Alexia Severson, Pulse Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News and Edmundo Resendez. This weekend, the Fifth Annual Red, White and Blues Fetival, Southern New Mexico Earth Day, Peter Pan presented by A Children’s Theatre of the Mesilla Valley and Project in Motion, and Rhythm Nights featuring the NMSU DanceSport Company.

Your Weekend Pulse for 4/20/18

