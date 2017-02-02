KRWG

Federal Judge Temporarily Stays Trump Travel Order But Many Visas Already Revoked

Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide temporary stay against President Trump's executive order that prevented citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Judge James Robart acted to stop implementation of the order while a case brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota is heard. The administration is expected to appeal the temporary stay. The State Department said earlier it had already revoked some 60,000 visas, so even if the...

MALDEF Applauds Pasadena, Texas Voting Rights Decision

By News Editor And Partners 1 minute ago

  The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Friday blocked the City of Pasadena, Texas from using an election system that dilutes Latino voting strength in the upcoming May 2017 municipal election.

City officials had sought a temporary stay after U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal ruled in January that Pasadena’s election system was unconstitutional and violated the federal Voting Rights Act because it intentionally diluted Latino voting strength.

An appeal of the district court’s ruling is still pending.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump's Immigrant Travel Ban

By News Editor And Partners 30 minutes ago
Flickr (Creative Commons)

Washington state's attorney general says a federal court ruling temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's travel ban shows nobody is above the law.

U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a temporary restraining order Friday that Washington state and Minnesota requested. It halts Trump's executive order banning travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and suspending the U.S. refugee program.

New Mexico Bill to Decriminalize Assisted Suicide Moves Ahead in the House

By new mexico house democrats 3 hours ago

Santa Fe, NM – A bill decriminalizing assisted suicide passed the House Health and Human Services Committee today by a vote of 4-3 following two hours of emotional testimony by supporters of the bill. The End of Life Options Act, sponsored by Representatives Debbie Armstrong (D-Albuquerque) and Bill McCamley (D-Mesilla Park), sets standards for health care providers for when they can assist a terminally ill patient in dying and it decriminalizes that assistance.

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Las Cruces

By News Editor And Partners 3 hours ago

Las Cruces Police are investigating Friday afternoon’s crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on the city’s East Mesa.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Mesa Grande Drive near the intersection of Calle Pastura. Officers learned the crash involved a Yamaha motorcycle and a Freightliner panel truck.

Bill Would Require Audits For All Large New Mexico Projects

By new mexico senate republicans 3 hours ago

Is the state getting what it pays for? Now, it is hard to tell.  But Senator Sander Rue’s  bill would change that.

His bill requires there to be an independent audit to assess if all the conditions of a large contract with the state are met when the contract is finished.  Currently, there are no such end-of-contract audit requirements.

Local Project Has Volunteer Families Opening Their Homes To Refugees

By 3 hours ago

Some families in Las Cruces are volunteering to help refugees who are seeking safety by opening up their homes to them while they transition to family living in the United States.

The program is called “Project Oak Tree.” It is only facilitated by The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces, and works with the Annunciation House of El Paso at the request of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

As part of the program, volunteer host families in Las Cruces briefly house refugees seeking asylum after immigration officials have vetted and released them.

New Mexico Takes Step Toward Compact To Ensure The Presidential Candidate With The Most Votes Wins

By News Editor And Partners 4 hours ago

New Mexico has taken a step toward joining a movement to elect presidents by popular vote.

A Senate committee on Friday recommended approval of a bill to join an inter-state compact that requires Electoral College voters to cast ballots for the national popular vote winner.

Senate bill sponsor Mimi Stewart of Albuquerque says she not only is concerned about political campaigns that focus on swing states but also how presidents govern.

New Mexico has sided with two presidential candidates that won the popular vote but lost the election — Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

Texas bill to bar climate change views as evidence in cases

By News Editor And Partners 4 hours ago

A lawmaker from East Texas has drafted a bill that would bar a defendant's theories on climate change from being used as evidence in a case involving fraud or deceptive practices.

State Rep. James White, a Republican from Hillister, told the Austin American-Statesman (http://atxne.ws/2kxzIYq ) that he had Exxon Mobil Corp. in mind when he drafted the bill. Democratic state attorneys general targeted the Irving-based company last year, claiming it had lied to investors and the public about the threat of climate change.

Economist: New Mexico legal cannabis customers would number 250,000, creating thousands of jobs

By robert salas-new mexico in depth 6 hours ago

  New Mexico would have about 250,000 potential customers of cannabis should the state legalize adult recreational use of cannabis, an economist told the Senate Corporations and Transportation Committee yesterday. And those consumers would purchase roughly $412 million worth of the drug in the first year.

Events On Tap For Downtown Las Cruces

By city of las cruces 6 hours ago

Main St. Downtown:

·         Farmers and Crafts Market

o   Wednesday, February 8, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.

o   Saturday, February 11, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm

o   Wednesday, February 15, 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.

o   Saturday, February 18, 8:30 am-1:00 pm

·         Plaza De Las Cruces

o   Food Truck Fiesta! – Wednesday, February 15, 3-10 pm

Las Cruces Museum System: Branigan Cultural Center, the Las Cruces Museum of Art, the Las Cruces Museum of Nature & Science and the Las Cruces Railroad Museum Free Admission!

Archbishop Issues Statement On Trump's Immigration Orders

By archbishop john c. wester 4 hours ago
facebook.com (donald trump)

Commentary: Archbishop John C. Wester’s Statement on the Executive Orders Relating to Immigrants and Refugees

 

Archbishop Issues Letter To New Mexico Immigrants

By archbishop john c. wester 4 hours ago

  Commentary: Dear Brothers and Sisters of the Immigrant Community in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe:

 

As your archbishop, I address you today to reiterate what I have said many times: You are a blessing to our Church and to our community!

 

That being said, I know this has been a stressful week for many in the immigrant community. I know there is fear because of President Donald Trump's possible changes to policies on immigration and the threat of a wall being built on the US-Mexico border.

 

Pearce Votes To Overtrun BLM Methane Rule

By office of rep. steve pearce 6 hours ago

Commentary:  Congressman Steve Pearce voted to overturn the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Venting and Flaring Rule, which imposes arbitrary and unenforceable methane emission standards on oil and gas production.  

Martinez Issues Statement On Veto

By office of the new mexico governor Feb 2, 2017
Office of the Governor

Commentary:  New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez released the following statement regarding her action on House Bill 1:

Martinez Vetoes $800k in Court Funding, Spent $200k Remodeling Her Office

By progress now nm Feb 2, 2017

  Commentary:  SANTA FE – Governor Susana Martinez today handed down a funding cut to New Mexico’s court system that jeopardizes the state’s jury trials and funding for court interpreters.

The “Feed Bill” (HB1) for this year’s legislative session (the bill passed every year to pay legislative staffers and fund state expenses during the session) also included emergency funding for New Mexico’s courts. The court system is estimated to run out of money for jury trials and court interpreters by March without emergency funding.

New Mexico citizens with a state-issued ID may register to vote online. If you do not have a state-issued ID, complete a registration form at MVD or county clerk's offices.

Register to vote

