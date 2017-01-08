The Region's Home Page
Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm
A powerful winter storm in California has brought down an ancient tree, carved into a living tunnel more than a century ago. The "Pioneer Cabin Tree," a sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, saw horses and cars pass through it over the years. More recently, only hikers were allowed to walk through the massive tree. Over the weekend, a powerful winter storm slammed into California and Nevada, prompting flooding and mudslides in some regions. The Associated Press reports it might be the...
President Obama's Farewell Address
President Obama's Farewell Address: Tuesday At 7pm On KRWG-TV/FM
KRWG Public Radio and Television will provide live coverage of President Obama's Farewell Address Tuesday night at 7 p.m. President Obama also posted this letter to all Americans at www.whitehouse.gov : To my fellow Americans, Eight years ago, America faced a moment of peril unlike any we’d seen in decades. A spiraling financial crisis threatened to plunge an economy in recession into a deep depression. The very heartbeat of American manufacturing — the American auto industry — was on the...
