KRWG

The Region's Home Page

Why Gorsuch's Nomination Is Likely To Play Out As An Angry, Partisan Battle

Senate Republicans and conservative groups quickly rallied behind President Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, as Democrats focused on lingering anger over another jurist: Merrick Garland. "I had hoped that President Trump would work in a bipartisan way to pick a mainstream nominee like Merrick Garland and bring the country together," Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement in which he pledged a "thorough and...

Read More

Heinrich Opposes Tillerson Confirmation, Condemns Trump Muslim Ban

By U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) 4 minutes ago

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Select Committee On Intelligence, voted against the confirmation of Rex Tillerson to serve as U.S. Secretary of State. During a speech on Senate floor before the vote, Heinrich questioned Tillerson's lack of diplomatic experience, his potential conflicts of interest, and his ability to stand up to President Trump's isolationist and dangerous foreign policy actions.

Below are Heinrich's remarks as prepared for delivery:

Udall Votes Against Tillerson Nomination For Secretary of State

By U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.0 6 minutes ago
Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall voted against the nomination of former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson to be Secretary of State. Udall said that Tillerson lacks the qualifications or experience to serve as the nation’s top diplomat, has close business ties to the Russian government that may color his diplomatic efforts, is entangled in a web of potential conflicts of interests stemming from his decades-long career at ExxonMobil, and has made an insufficient commitment to maintaining the United States’ leadership role in combatting climate change.

University Of New Mexico Students To Join 'World Hijab Day'

By KRWG News And Partners 46 minutes ago

University of New Mexico Muslim students are set to host "World Hijab Day" on campus amid protests over President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

Muslim students on Wednesday will set up a booth and asked non-Muslim students to take photos of themselves in hijabs and post them on social media.

Students on other college campuses nationwide are holding similar events.

In Commerce Committee Hearing, Udall Defends Rule To Protect Clean Air, Prevent Natural Gas Waste

By U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) 1 hour ago
Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Commentary: Today, during a hearing of the Senate Commerce Committee, U.S. Senator Tom Udall defended the Bureau of Land Management's (BLM) Methane and Natural Gas Waste Prevention Rule, which is crucial to protect air quality and to prevent the waste of taxpayer-owned natural gas on federal and Indian lands. He questioned hearing witness Jack Gerard, President and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute (API), the top oil and gas lobbyist, about unsubstantiated and baseless claims that rules to reduce natural gas and methane emissions cause job loss.

State Auditor Investigation Finds Public Officials Violated Ethics Code in Hobbs

By office of the new mexico state auditor 1 hour ago

SANTA FE, NM – The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) notified the City of Hobbs of the results of an investigation into allegations about violations of the Code of Ethics. The investigation found that public officials were not filing required financial disclosures or recusing themselves from official business when personal interests were involved.

SCAM ALERT: Russian Email Addresses Cloning New Mexico Officials Asking for W2s

By office of the new mexico attorney general 1 hour ago

Albuquerque, NM - This afternoon, Attorney General Hector Balderas issued a Scam Alert concerning a dangerous phishing scam targeting schools and employers in New Mexico in an attempt to illegally obtain W2s. The scammers email from addresses that end in “.ru” but show up as the name of someone working in the school district or business in an attempt to trick staff into sending confidential tax information belonging to employees. This scam has already hit four different school districts in New Mexico today. Thankfully, none of the districts were fooled by the scam.

New Mexico Solar Farms Planned To Support Facebook Data Center

By office of the new mexico governor 1 hour ago
Facebook

  Albuquerque, N.M. — Today, Governor Susana Martinez announced 300 new jobs – the result of Facebook coming to New Mexico. Affordable Solar, an Albuquerque company, will invest $45 million to build three cutting-edge solar farms that will help support Facebook’s massive high-tech data center, which is expected to create thousands of long-term construction jobs in the first phase alone.

Temporary Restraining Order Issued Over Wage Theft Enforcement In New Mexico

By new mexico center on law and poverty 1 hour ago

Commentary: SANTA FE – Late Tuesday, New Mexicans whose legal rights were violated by the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions won a major victory in their lawsuit filed on January 17, 2017 to remedy the agency’s failure to enforce our state’s wage payment laws.

Las Cruces Museum of Art to host African American Read-In

By city of las cruces 2 hours ago

The first Las Cruces African American Read-In will be at 1 p.m.Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the classroom at the Museum of Nature and Science, 411 North Main St.

Las Cruces Branigan Library Offers Free Computer Classes in February

By city of las cruces 2 hours ago
File photo

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 201 E. Picacho Ave., will hold free computer literacy classes throughout February. The classes will be in the library’s computer training lab located on the second floor. Registration is not required, however, only the first 8 attendees will be guaranteed a computer. Attendees are welcome to bring their own laptops if space permits.

Introduction to Computers: The Basics

Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Pages

E-mail Viewpoints to: feedback@nmsu.edu

AFT New Mexico Reacts to Governor’s Line Item Veto of Solvency Funds

By aft new mexico 47 minutes ago
Stephanie Ly-AFT NM President / aft photo

Commentary: Albuquerque – American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President, Stephanie Ly, released the following statement:

“Governor Martinez is well-practiced at proclaiming her love for New Mexico’s children and our public schools, but her actions continue to contradict her claims.  

New Mexico Actor Tells the Vivid Story of His Bipolar Disorder in New Book

By richard kadzis 1 hour ago
Richard Kadzis

Commentary: New Mexico is full of interesting, if not edgy, people and places.

One of those people is Las Cruces native Todd Lawson LaTourrette, an actor of stage, film and TV who’s also the published author of two books.

His new book, Consumed, is a stand-out, because it takes mental illness out of the shadows into the clear light of day in a brutally honest manner.

Democrats: New Mexico Governor Opts for Dangerous Fiscal Footing

By new mexico house democrats 1 hour ago
Office of the Governor

  Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. – Governor Susana Martinez line item vetoed approximately $26 million in cuts from Senate Bill 113, one of three constitutionally required solvency bills to put New Mexico on solid financial footing for Fiscal Year 2017. The Governor’s vetoes drop New Mexico’s reserve balances to approximately 1% putting the state’s bond rating at risk of being downgraded a second time.

New Mexico Environmental Law Center Urges Senate To Vote Against Gorsuch For U.S. Supreme Court

By nmelc 1 hour ago
judge neil gorsuch

Commentary: SANTA FE, N.M. — With President Trump's announcement of Judge Neil Gorsuch as his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court, the New Mexico Environmental Law Center - a nonprofit law firm whose attorneys have worked for 30 years to protect vulnerable communities from environmental harm - urges the U.S. Senate to vote against the nomination.

NMELC staff believe that the appointment of Judge Gorsuch will create a Court that does little to stand in the way of a concerted rollback of more than 60 years of federal environmental protections.

NEA: Trump Supreme Court Nominee Sides With Big Business At The Expense Of Working Americans

By nea 16 hours ago
Lily Eskelsen García-President, NEA / NEA photo

Commentary: WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump today announced he would nominate Neil Gorsuch as associate justice of the Supreme Court. The following statement was issued on behalf of NEA President Lily Eskelsen García:

More Viewpoints

"Historically Black" Documentary Series On KRWG-FM

February 4, 11, and 18 at 5pm on KRWG-FM

Learn More

Donate A Vehicle To KRWG Public Media

Car, Truck, RV...

Vehicle Donations Help KRWG!

More Information

KRWG Passport

More Streaming Video For Members!

Extended streaming video for TV members who donate $60/year or more.

Activate Passport

Support For KRWG = Support For Education

Thanks to your support, KRWG-TV is a learning lab for students.

Internships, News 22, and special programs made possible with your support.

Donate Now

Support For KRWG = Support For Education

New Mexico citizens with a state-issued ID may register to vote online. If you do not have a state-issued ID, complete a registration form at MVD or county clerk's offices.

Register to vote

LCPS School Board Forums

News That Matters

EVERY DONATION MATTERS...EVERY ONE.

Donate Now

Weather NOW

LIVE ROAD CONDITIONS

Join Us!

connect with us

Newsmakers
Watch the region's in-depth television news Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 11am on KRWG-TV. E-mail your story and interview ideas to feedback@nmsu.edu
Fronteras-A Changing America
The people and issues in our growing border communities.  Watch Fronteras Thursday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 11:30am on KRWG-TV.
Living Here
Living Here appears on KRWG-TV's Newsmakers and is also featured during occasional special programs.  

News That Matters

Weekdays

5am to 9am
Morning Edition
11am
Fresh Air
Noon to 2pm
Here & Now
4pm to 7pm
All Things Considered

News That Matters

Weeknights

5-BBC World News America
5:30-PBS NewsHour
10-Charlie Rose
11-BBC World News
11:30-Tavis Smiley
Midnight-PBS NewsHour
(10-11:30 schedule may vary)

KRWG Music Spotlight

KRWG Music Spotlight
The KRWG Music Spotlight presents a wide variety of musicians from New Mexico and Texas.  The program normally airs the last Saturday of each month at 10pm on KRWG-TV

Music To Fill Every Weekday

Midnight to 5am
Classical Overnights
9am to 11am
Performance Today
2pm to 4pm
Intermezzo
7pm to 9pm
Fiesta!
9pm-midnight
KRWG Jazz
Friday 9pm-12am
Friday Night Blues