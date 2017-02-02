The Region's Home Page
Federal Judge Temporarily Stays Trump Travel Order But Many Visas Already Revoked
Updated at 9:25 p.m. ET A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide temporary stay against President Trump's executive order that prevented citizens of seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Judge James Robart acted to stop implementation of the order while a case brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota is heard. The administration is expected to appeal the temporary stay. The State Department said earlier it had already revoked some 60,000 visas, so even if the...
BBC News
ProPublica- Journalism In The Public Interest
- The Breakthrough: What American Journalists Can Learn From Reporting Under Putin
- Can the Democrats Be as Stubborn as Mitch McConnell?
- Ivanka Trump Also Promised to Resign From Family Business, And Hasn’t Filed Paperwork
- Reader Questions Answered on Trump’s Travel Ban
- Will Trump’s Ban Cause Foreign-Born Doctors to Look Elsewhere?
E-mail Viewpoints to: feedback@nmsu.edu
Donate A Vehicle To KRWG Public Media
KRWG Passport
Support For KRWG = Support For Education
Support For KRWG = Support For Education
LCPS School Board Forums
News That Matters
LIVE ROAD CONDITIONS
Join Us!
connect with us
The Latest National And World News
- Pentagon chief: US has no plans to increase Mideast forces
- US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
- Trump launches his attack on banks' financial restraints
- Soldiers thwart attack on Louvre, tourists held in lockdown
- Trump hits Iran with new sanctions for missile test
- DeVos moves closer to confirmation as education secretary
- Blip, or was this the year fans started tuning out the NFL?
- 'El Chapo' lawyers say jail conditions are too strict in NYC
- Iraqi 'speechless' after 7-year-wait to get into US
- Discarded IS receipts offer glimpse into former Mosul life
El Paso Times
Silver City Daily Press
Alamogordo Daily News
Ruidoso News
NMPolitics.NET
- Bill would authorize panel to investigate child abuse deaths
- ProPublica reader questions about Trump’s travel ban answered
- Improve the public works process to boost the state’s economy
- Lawmakers hear about problems with new driver’s license law
- Senate committee kills bill to keep government job applications secret
PBS NewsHour
- News Wrap: Trump seeks rollbacks on Dodd-Frank regulations, fiduciary rule
- Will new sanctions and statements escalate tensions with Iran?
- Trump and the GOP take aim at Obama-era regulations, from consumer protections to water pollution
- Areas of Mosul are still under siege, but signs of life return
- Shields and Brooks on Democrats’ Gorsuch dilemma, refugee ban backlash
Community Calendar
Watch the region's in-depth television news Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 11am on KRWG-TV. E-mail your story and interview ideas to feedback@nmsu.edu
The people and issues in our growing border communities. Watch Fronteras Thursday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 11:30am on KRWG-TV.
Living Here appears on KRWG-TV's Newsmakers and is also featured during occasional special programs.
News That Matters
Weekdays
News That Matters
Weeknights
KRWG Music Spotlight
The KRWG Music Spotlight presents a wide variety of musicians from New Mexico and Texas. The program normally airs the last Saturday of each month at 10pm on KRWG-TV