The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit on Friday blocked the City of Pasadena, Texas from using an election system that dilutes Latino voting strength in the upcoming May 2017 municipal election.

City officials had sought a temporary stay after U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal ruled in January that Pasadena’s election system was unconstitutional and violated the federal Voting Rights Act because it intentionally diluted Latino voting strength.

An appeal of the district court’s ruling is still pending.