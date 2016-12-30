Companies that offer behavioral health care to Medicaid patients will not face planned cuts in rate payments from the New Mexico Human Services Department.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2hDnXNJ) reductions would have been implemented Jan. 1 as a result of a state budget signed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Medicaid has faced cuts since drops in oil and gas revenue removed millions from the state budget.

Human Services Department spokesman Kyler Nerison did not respond Friday to questions about why the rate cuts were reversed.