Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze

Updated at 7 p.m. ET By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least. That order — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Addressing a lawsuit brought by two Iraqi men detained Saturday in New York...

NMSU Advises Students From Countries Targeted By Trump Order Not To Leave The U.S.

By News Editor And Partners 42 seconds ago
NMSU-Darren Phillips

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Garrey Carruthers issued the following statement to the campus community on Sunday:

As you may have seen on the news, the President of the United States has issued an executive order that bars the citizens of seven countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen) from entering the United States for the next 90 days.  Moreover, all refugees will be prohibited from entering the United States for the next 120 days, and refugees from Syria will be prohibited from entering the United States indefinitely. 

Udall: Trump Executive Order Is "Shameful"

By News Editor And Partners 6 minutes ago
U.S. Senator Tom Udall D-NM

 Commentary: WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Tom Udall released the following statement on President Trump's executive order banning refugees and immigrants to the U.S. from several majority Muslim nations:

Attorneys General Stand Up For Individual Freedoms, National Security & Condemn Trump Order

By joint statement by new mexico ag hector balderas and 15 attorneys general 4 hours ago
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

Commentary: “As the chief legal officers for over 130 million Americans and foreign residents of our states, we condemn President Trump's unconstitutional, un-American and unlawful Executive Order and will work together to ensure the federal government obeys the Constitution, respects our history as a nation of immigrants, and does not unlawfully target anyone because of their national origin or faith.

Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth.

New Mexico Democrats Invite Mexican President to Address Legislature

By new mexico house democrats 5 hours ago
Rep. Bill McCamley (D-New Mexico House District 33)

Commentary: Santa Fe, N.M. - Today, New Mexico Democratic Representatives Bill McCamley (D-Las Cruces), Javier Martinez (D-Albuquerque), and Angelica Rubio (D-Las Cruces) formally invited Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to address the New Mexico House Chamber during the 2017 legislative session.

Annual calibration ensures Las Cruces-Area Test Center's accuracy

By wsmr 9 hours ago

Before kicking off another busy year for the White Sands Missile Range Test Center, the organization
took advantage of its slow period to test their data equipment's accuracy.
The team tested their optics, telemetry, radar, GPS and real-time display
equipment Jan. 10 to 13.

Education, student leadership highlight NMSU’s Black History Month

By News Editor And Partners 9 hours ago
john keene

Festus Addo-Yobo, director of Black Programs at New Mexico State University, agrees with Martin Luther King Jr.’s principle, “Nonviolence chooses love instead of hate.” And he would like NMSU’s Black History Month in February to reflect that – and other – principles outlined by King.

Addo-Yobo, who has a doctorate in educational management and development from NMSU, said the community should come together despite any differences.

NMSU professor’s China school exchange in “Global Connections” lecture

By News Editor And Partners 9 hours ago

It’s a centuries-old game that originated in China but is played around the world. Last summer, a New Mexico State University sociology professor watched as the game known as “rock, paper, scissors" helped her 7-year-old son to navigate culture and language barriers when he visited a school in China.

NMSU associate professor Sandra Way will share observations of her son’s interaction with other students at a school in Nanjing, China in the next talk for the College of Arts and Sciences “Global Connections” lecture series.

NMSU Estate Planning Conference for Women celebrates 10 years

By News Editor And Partners 9 hours ago
imagebase.net

Women control more than half the personal wealth in the United States – more than $14 trillion, according to a recent study by the Bank of Montreal’s Wealth Institute – and that number is expected to rise to more than $20 trillion over the next three years. While estate planning is important for everyone, regardless of the size of their personal wealth, it becomes especially important for women, who live an average of 5 years longer than men. 

Free Alzheimer’s Presentation Offered in Las Cruces

By Alzheimer’s Association 9 hours ago

  Families facing Alzheimer’s disease will have access to a free class in Las Cruces, NM offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter.

“The Basics of Alzheimer’s Disease” is a FREE presentation by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter and will be held on Wednesday, February 15th, from 1:30pm – 2:30pm.  The event will be hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Office, 125 N. Main St. Ste 103-104, Las Cruces, NM, 88001.  The class is free and open to all citizens of Las Cruces and surrounding communities.

 

New Mexico Bill Would Impose Higher Fines For Distracted Driving

By new mexico senate republicans 9 hours ago

Motorists who text and drive and who are careless and reckless could be hit with higher fines if SB 55 becomes law.

"One New Mexico" Releases A Plan For The State

By one new mexico 8 hours ago
Alan Webber

Commentary: One New Mexico, a state-based non-profit committed to creating a better future for all New Mexicans, released “a plan for a better New Mexico.” The booklet contains specific recommendations for job creation, critical investments in New Mexico’s people and strategic upgrades in the state’s infrastructure as the way to respond to the budget and jobs crises currently holding the state back.

Opening New Mexico to the Industrial Hemp Marketplace

By new mexico house democrats 9 hours ago
Rep. Bealquin “Bill” Gomez (D-La Mesa)

  Commentary:  Santa Fe, NM – Rep. Bealquin “Bill” Gomez (D-La Mesa) wants to open up New Mexico to the industrial hemp market with the creation of the New Mexico Industrial Hemp Research and Development Fund.

 

A Plea For Partnership In Las Cruces

By Kathleen Squires 9 hours ago

Commentary: I address this email to you as a constituent living in Las Cruces’ District 6, as a professional artist, former board member and president of the Dona Ana Arts Council, and strong advocate for a vibrant arts and cultural community in Las Cruces.  It addresses my concerns regarding a proposed change by the City in management of the Rio Grande Theatre, which has been operated by the Arts Council for the past 11 years.

New Mexico Legislature must do more for working families

By Andrea J. Serrano 9 hours ago

  Commentary: Years ago, I had a conversation with a friend about tensions in his relationship. My friend eventually shrugged and said “I don’t know, that’s just the way it is,” resigning himself to accepting the tension rather than find a solution.

For a very long time, New Mexicans have been expected to just shrug our shoulders and accept the problems in our state as “that’s just the way it is.”

New Mexico Democratic Legislators Roll Out Jobs Package to Jump-Start Ailing Economy

By new mexico senate democrats 9 hours ago
senatorpeterwirth.com

Commentary:  Democratic members of the New Mexico Senate and House announced their priority package of bills to create jobs and spur economic activity, following  passage of an urgent $216 million solvency package to address the state’s budget shortfall.  The six bills that the legislators vowed to pass expeditiously include capital outlay infrastructure, a minimum wage increase, broadband expansion, reform of local economic development funds, adjustments to job training programs, and green-lighting industrial hemp research in the state.  Democratic legislators said the state’s second-worst

