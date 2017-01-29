The Region's Home Page
Of Courts And Confusion: Here's The Reaction To Trump's Immigration Freeze
Updated at 7 p.m. ET By the time the sun rose on Sunday in the U.S., the chaotic weekend set in motion by Trump's executive order on immigration was beginning to give way to greater clarity — in some respects, at least. That order — which temporarily bars citizens from seven largely Muslim countries, as well as all refugees, from entering the U.S. — was blocked in part by a federal judge in Brooklyn on Saturday night. Addressing a lawsuit brought by two Iraqi men detained Saturday in New York...
BBC News
ProPublica- Journalism In The Public Interest
- Trump’s Executive Order Strands Brooklyn Doctor in Sudan
- Trump Ban Leaves 12-Year-Old Girl Facing Return to War-Torn Yemen
- Hours After Landing in U.S., Cleveland Clinic Doctor Forced to Leave by Trump’s Order
- Trump Order Will Block 500,000 Legal U.S. Residents From Returning to America From Trips Abroad
- The Breakthrough: Uncovering Danger at the Pharmacy Counter
E-mail Viewpoints to: feedback@nmsu.edu
Donate A Vehicle To KRWG Public Media
KRWG Passport
Support For KRWG = Support For Education
Support For KRWG = Support For Education
LCPS School Board Forums
News That Matters
LIVE ROAD CONDITIONS
Join Us!
connect with us
The Latest National And World News
- White House: Immigration order 'small price' for safety
- Trump travel ban sows chaos at airports, outrage at protests
- Military: First-known combat death since Trump in office
- Hard work starts now for France's Socialist candidate
- Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban
- Most religious groups come out against Trump refugee order
- Plea in murder case from unlikely spot: the victim, a priest
- Police stymied in search for twins missing 10 years
- Where are the trees? Not Paris, new 'Green View Index' finds
- 'A Dog's Purpose' opens to $18.4 million amid controversy
El Paso Times
Silver City Daily Press
Alamogordo Daily News
Ruidoso News
NMPolitics.NET
- Doctor ‘racing against Trump’ to get back to Ohio doesn’t make it
- Focus shifts this week to state’s fiscal year 2018 budget
- In battle over Legislature’s spending, governor vetoes ‘feed’ bill
- Trump executive order could block 500,000 legal U.S. residents from returning to America from trips
- Senate committee kills bill to end permit requirement for concealed guns
PBS NewsHour
Community Calendar
Watch the region's in-depth television news Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 11am on KRWG-TV. E-mail your story and interview ideas to feedback@nmsu.edu
The people and issues in our growing border communities. Watch Fronteras Thursday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 5:30pm, and Sunday at 11:30am on KRWG-TV.
Living Here appears on KRWG-TV's Newsmakers and is also featured during occasional special programs.
News That Matters
Weekdays
News That Matters
Weeknights
KRWG Music Spotlight
The KRWG Music Spotlight presents a wide variety of musicians from New Mexico and Texas. The program normally airs the last Saturday of each month at 10pm on KRWG-TV