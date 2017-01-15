KRWG

Democrats Rally In Dozens Of Cities To Oppose Obamacare Repeal

With little power left in Washington, Democrats set out on Sunday to make a big statement against GOP efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act with rallies in dozens of cities. It's also a step for the party toward regaining its footing after grassroots efforts in 2016 failed to keep the White House in Democrats' hands. Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats in the Senate and whose populist candidacy in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary was boosted by a...

Budget crisis steers legislative agenda in New Mexico

By News Editor And Partners 1 hour ago
Office of the Governor

New Mexico lawmakers are confronting budget shortfalls, frustration over a weak economy, and concerns about violent crime and school performance as they convene for a 60-day session.

The session begins Tuesday with a fresh slate of Democratic majority leaders in the House of Representatives, where Republicans lost majority control in November elections, and the Senate.

Policymakers are preparing to extend recent agency budget cuts into the coming year to address a deficit and plunging tax revenues linked to a downturn in the oil and natural gas industry.

An overview of New Mexico's 60-day legislative session

By News Editor And Partners 1 hour ago

The New Mexico Legislature convenes Tuesday. Here's a look at the House and Senate:

START TO FINISH:

The Legislature convenes at noon Tuesday. It's formally called the first session of the 53rd Legislature.

Lawmakers adjourn after 60 days at noon Saturday, March 18. The governor then has until April 7 to sign the last bills.

___

THE MAKEUP:

The House has 70 members: 38 Democrats and 32 Republicans. The Senate has 42 members: 26 Democrats and 16 Republicans.

Monday Business Watch

By KRWG News And Partners 3 hours ago

What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, the Green Chamber revives a recycling recognition program and a profile of Grinder’s Café.

Aggies Best Defending WAC Champs In Thrilling Las Cruces Victory

By nmstatesports.com Jan 15, 2017

  LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Down 50-44 with 6:36 left to play, the New Mexico State men's basketball team went on a 19-8 run to close out the game and dealt CSU Bakersfield, the defending Western Athletic Conference champions, its first loss in league play Saturday night in the Pan American Center with a 63-58 victory.
 

I-10 Closures This Week

By txdot Jan 15, 2017

I-10 West

Overnight

Sunday, Jan. 15 through Tuesday, Jan. 17

9 p.m. each night to 6 a.m. each morning

·      I-10 Westbound will be completely closed at the Sunland Park Exit Ramp (Exit 13).

Detour: Motorists on I-10 West will exit at Sunland Park Drive (Exit 13) and re-enter I-10 just prior to Sunland Park Drive. 

Crews will be conducting structural work on the westbound Paisano Drive (US 85) Bridge. [Map 1]

Daytime

Monday, Jan.16 through Friday, Jan. 20

Brownsville won't fight state lawsuit, ends plastic bag fee

Texas AG Ken Paxton

Brownsville is removing its $1-a-bag fee on plastic shopping bags in exchange for the Texas Attorney General's Office dropping a lawsuit against the Rio Grande Valley city.

The fee has been in effect for six years and has raised $4.4 million to pay for street sweepers, recycling machines, beautification and cleanup.

Albuquerque March to Create Opposition to Trump Administration’s Deportation Threat

By nm dream team Jan 14, 2017

Commentary: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Today, immigrant youth, together with hundreds of community members, people of faith and labor advocates, rallied through downtown Albuquerque to Civic Plaza to create an opposition force to deportations and to stand with immigrants and refugees. Advocates and people of conscience raised their voice on this national day of action to join hands and declare in no uncertain terms that they will fight to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) and build sanctuaries of safety for immigrants and refugees in our city.

Ex-student given probation in UTEP betting scheme

By News Editor And Partners Jan 14, 2017

A former UTEP student has been sentenced to three years of probation for his role in a gambling operation at the school that took bets from basketball players on different sports.

During a federal court hearing Friday, Michael Karpus apologized, saying he "wasn't thinking about the consequences."

Karpus, from Tarzana, California, pleaded guilty in October to misprision of felony, a charge involving failure to report a felony to authorities.

Authorities say the 26-year-old Karpus received wagers from basketball players at the University of Texas at El Paso.

Houston university vandalized with graffiti mentioning Trump

By News Editor And Partners Jan 14, 2017
facebook.com (donald trump)

Authorities are investigating two cases of vandalism on a Houston university campus in which someone spray painted graffiti mentioning President-elect Donald Trump.

Officials at Rice University say the words "Trump 16" and "Aloha" were spray painted on a piece of the Berlin Wall that had been given to the school in 2000 and is displayed outside of the school's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Historic Budget Crunch In New Mexico

By News Editor And Partners Jan 14, 2017

New Mexico lawmakers are preparing for financial triage as they convene to mend a budget deficit and trim future spending without undermining basic government obligations to public schools, law enforcement and health care.

The Legislature begins a 60-day session Tuesday.

State budget analysts describe a funding crisis of historic proportions for New Mexico, where a downturn in the oil and natural gas sector has sapped tax revenues and is likely to require another round of agency cuts to close current-year shortfalls.

E-mail Viewpoints to: feedback@nmsu.edu

New Mexico Needs To Consolidate Elections

By peter goodman 17 hours ago
peter goodman

Commentary: Honestly, how many of you will vote February 7 for school-board members? (I'll vote to re-elect Maria Flores!) How many will vote in the Soil and Water Conservation District election in May – or even know that DASWCD elections violate the Constitutional “one person, one vote” rule? 

Fact is, very few. In November 2016, 71,362 county residents voted; in November 2014, 40,628; and in 2015, 3,798 for school board and 2,937 for DASWCD. 

Democrats Blast EPA Decision Not To Pay For Waste Damage From Gold King Mine Spill

By office of senator tom udall d-nm Jan 13, 2017
JONATHAN THOMPSON HIGH COUNTRY NEWS

Commentary: WASHINGTON — Today, U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich, and U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján denounced the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice that the EPA is not liable under the Federal Tort Claims Act for damages caused by the Gold King Mine Spill. The lawmakers vowed to continue pushing for legislation that would hold the EPA accountable even though the EPA has admitted responsibility. They made the following joint statement:

New Mexico Ethics Watch Releases Report on Personal Financial Disclosure Statements

By new mexico ethics watch Jan 13, 2017

  Commentary: New Mexico Ethics Watch, a new nonprofit in the state dedicated to promoting more ethics in governance, today releases its first report, Learning to Walk – New Mexico’s Anemic Financial Disclosure Regimen. The report discusses the Financial Disclosure Act and the release of personal financial information by elected and appointed state officials. This law is in place so that the public can see whether elected or appointed officials are operating to benefit themselves rather than their constituents.

Common Cause Outlines Good Government Priorities for 2017 Session

By common cause new mexico Jan 13, 2017

Commentary: Disclosing information about ever-more powerful PACS, creation of an independent ethics commission and better monitoring of the activities and expenditures of lobbyists will be top priorities of Common Cause New Mexico in the 2017 legislative session.  The non-partisan good government group will also continue its drive to increase voter participation in elections through measures to ease registration and open primaries to those who decline to state a party preference. 

