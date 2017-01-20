KRWG

Women's March Floods Washington, Sparking Rallies Worldwide

Updated at 4 p.m. ET The National Mall has flooded with pink, as demonstrators descend on the nation's capital Saturday for the Women's March on Washington. Just one day after President Trump's inauguration, marchers from across the country have gathered in the city to protest his agenda and support for women's rights. The event opened with a rally, to be followed by the march proper — which had a path laid out from a starting position near the U.S. Capitol to its endpoint near the Washington...

State investigating El Paso arena meetings

By News Editor And Partners 1 hour ago

The El Paso mayor and four city council members are being investigated over whether they held unlawful secret meetings to discuss the location of a proposed $180 million downtown arena.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Elizabeth Carter says the Texas Rangers have been requested by the El Paso District Attorney's Office to look into whether the city officials violated the state Open Meetings Act by holding secret deliberations Dec. 16 and meeting with less than a quorum.

Las Cruces March Draws An Estimated 1,500

By News Editor And Partners 1 hour ago
Las Cruces Coalition for Reproductive Justice

  Over 20 organizations from Las Cruces united downtown Saturday for an event in solidarity with the March on Washington. Unified Community Action hosted speakers, performers and community members.

 

Using The Middle Finger? El Paso Judge Facing Disorderly Conduct Charges

By News Editor And Partners 12 hours ago

A state district judge in El Paso is accused of shaking his middle finger at another judge in a fit of anger and now has a court date after being charged with disorderly conduct.

State District Judge Patrick Garcia is scheduled for trial in April after the El Paso County district attorney's office determined the misdemeanor case should be prosecuted.

A county court judge filed a complaint after he says Garcia gave him the finger in November outside the county courthouse.

Review: No Indications Of Prior Abuse In Case Of Murdered Albuquerque Girl

By News Editor And Partners 12 hours ago

 A review by New Mexico officials shows there were no indications of previous abuse involving an Albuquerque area girl who was strangled to death on her 10th birthday, her dismembered remains found in her home.

Children, Youth and Families Secretary Monique Jacobson released a summary of her department's investigation Friday.

It shows social workers interviewed Victoria Martens and her sibling more than once and the children never disclosed any physical or sexual abuse. Allegations of poor hygiene were also unsubstantiated.

Estimated 20,000 March Against Trump In Austin

By News Editor And Partners 12 hours ago
Austin Police

Thousands of demonstrators marched in Austin in opposition to newly sworn President Donald Trump as his inauguration prompted scattered protest rallies across Texas.

UPDATE: New Mexico House Approves Budget Bills For Current Fiscal Year, Senate Work Ahead

By News Editor And Partners 12 hours ago

The New Mexico House has adjourned until Monday after approving two of four bills of a budget solvency plan but deferring action on the plans' other two bills until the coming week.

The House was in session Saturday as lawmakers worked to dig the state out of an $80 million budget hole and restore a modest financial cushion in the current fiscal year.

Police Arrest Suspect In Crash That Killed 14-Year-Old Girl

By KRWG News And Partners Jan 20, 2017

Albuquerque police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old woman on homicide and multiple other charges in a fatal crash that left a teenage girl dead.

Police say Elexus Groves was driving a stolen car on Wednesday when she crashed into a car carrying a mother and her two children. Fourteen-year-old Shaylee Boling was killed and her mother is in critical condition. Her 3-year-old brother was not seriously hurt.

Police say events began when officers spotted a stolen vehicle and tried to stop it, but discontinued their attempt because of "reckless actions" by the driver.

“A Starry Night” fundraiser to honor community leaders in Las Cruces

By News Editor And Partners Jan 20, 2017

New Mexico State University’s College of Arts and Sciences will celebrate “A Starry Night, the Stars of Arts and Sciences” fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3, at the ASNMSU Center for the Arts at 1000 University Ave. 

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dean’s Fund for Excellence, which supports students with special projects, awards, research and teaching.

The event is hosted by the College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Council and will celebrate four people who have helped to promote the university: Maryce Jacobs, Connie Hines, R. Nick Franklin and Patrick Lamb.

New Mexico Expects Increased Tax Processing Waits

By state of new mexico Jan 20, 2017

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department has substantially increased efforts to combat identity theft and refund fraud in recent tax seasons and is cooperating with IRS security measures for the 2017 tax season. The enhanced review process will increase the time it takes to process tax refunds.

New Mexico targets Takata, auto makers over faulty air bags

By News Editor And Partners Jan 20, 2017
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

New Mexico has announced a lawsuit against Japanese manufacturer Takata and a long list of auto makers in connection with the sale of cars with dangerous air bag inflators.

Attorney General Hector Balderas' office argues that the manufacturers had a duty to ensure their products were safe and that concealment of air bag defects amounted to unfair, deceptive and unconscionable trade practices under New Mexico law.

El Paso Group Fights To Protect Area That May Be Used For New Arena

By Paso del Sur Jan 20, 2017

 Commentary:  Because the El Paso City Council Cannot Make a Decision about the Arena that is in the Best Interest of All of Us, We Ask That All the Citizens of El Paso Make the Decision for Them.

Paso del Sur, a grassroots organization who works with barrio residents to defend their neighborhoods and their right to respect and dignity, announces today that they are initiating a citywide citizen’s initiative to exclude Barrio Duranguito from the City's eminent domain demolition plan. The citizen's initiative reads as follows:

Immigrant Community Will Not Be Fooled By Trump's Speech; Our Fight For Our Families Will Continue

By listo nm Jan 20, 2017
donaldjtrump.com

  Commentary: ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Following President Trump’s inauguration speech– New Mexico-based immigrants’ rights organizations, which comprise “Listo Nuevo México”, are reminding the community that the fight for the safety and wellbeing of our undocumented and refugee communities will continue at the local, state, and national level through the upcoming four years under Trump’s presidency.

Pearce Cheers Trump Inauguration

By office of rep. steve pearce r-nm 2 Jan 20, 2017
Rep. Steve Pearce (R) New Mexico

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement upon Donald J Trump swearing in as President of the United States of America

“The inauguration of President Trump  this morning is the ultimate example of our Democracy in action,” said Pearce. “Chief Justice Roberts swearing in President Trump, as he did for President Obama, shows the strength of our nation. After a brutal election season and partisanship, the nation came together to peacefully transfer power to the people’s chosen successor.

No matter who occupies White House, educators continue fight for students

By nea Jan 20, 2017
Lily Eskelsen García-President, NEA / NEA photo

  Commentary: WASHINGTON ― Donald J. Trump today became the nation’s 45th president. The following statement was issued on behalf of NEA President Lily Eskelsen García:

Collaborative Effort Needed For Rio Grande Theatre In Las Cruces

By nan rubin Jan 19, 2017

  Commentary: The story of the Rio Grande Theatre, saved by the community, lovingly restored and now managed by the Doña Ana Arts Council for more than a decade, is an inspiration that demonstrates the deep commitment of the community to support and nurture local arts and culture.

No one should be surprised that to those who invested tremendous effort, time and money to bring the theater back to life, it is a source of great pride.

Watch the region's in-depth television news Thursday at 7pm, Saturday at 5pm and Sunday at 11am on KRWG-TV.
Fronteras-A Changing America
The people and issues in our growing border communities.
KRWG Music Spotlight
The KRWG Music Spotlight presents a wide variety of musicians from New Mexico and Texas.

