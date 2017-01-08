KRWG

Iconic Sequoia 'Tunnel Tree' Brought Down By California Storm

A powerful winter storm in California has brought down an ancient tree, carved into a living tunnel more than a century ago. The "Pioneer Cabin Tree," a sequoia in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, saw horses and cars pass through it over the years. More recently, only hikers were allowed to walk through the massive tree. Over the weekend, a powerful winter storm slammed into California and Nevada, prompting flooding and mudslides in some regions. The Associated Press reports it might be the...

New Mexico Rekindles Efforts To Reinstate Death Penalty

By KRWG News And Partners 42 minutes ago
Representative Monica Youngblood
A Republican state lawmaker in New Mexico is reviving efforts to reinstate the death penalty as an option for convicted killers of police, children and corrections officers.

Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque has pre-filed a bill that would bring back punishment by lethal injection to New Mexico. A spokesman for GOP Gov. Susana Martinez said Monday she supports the measure.

Udall Demands Information From DeVos On Failure To Pay Record Campaign Finance Violation

By U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) 47 minutes ago
Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senators Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) again called on Trump Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos to provide information on the blatant campaign finance violations of her All Children Matter Political Action Committee (PAC), and on the PAC’s subsequent refusal to pay $5.3 million in fines to the state of Ohio.

Heinrich Launches Online Portal To Collect Health Care Stories From New Mexicans

By U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) 51 minutes ago

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) launched a new tool on his website for New Mexicans to share their stories about the critical importance of having access to quality, affordable health care. The online portal will enable people across the state to share their experiences gaining access to health care and how repealing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) will impact their lives.

  

US Energy Secretary Lauds Opening Of Nuke Repository

By KRWG News And Partners 6 hours ago
The head of the U.S. Energy Department says it was the determination of workers and pure ingenuity that allowed the nation's only underground repository for nuclear waste to recover from a radiation release.

Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz tells The Associated Press that resuming work at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico means the nation's multibillion-dollar cleanup of waste from decades of bomb-making and nuclear research can get back on track.

Moniz and others are gathering Monday to mark the reopening.

Education Secretary Skandera Says Reading Problems Go Undisclosed

By KRWG News And Partners 6 hours ago
New Mexico Public Education Secretary Hanna Skandera says new statistics show most parents are not being informed properly when early reading difficulties.

The Public Education Department found that fewer than 5 percent of parents received necessary written notices when third graders failed to meet reading proficiency standards at public school throughout the state.

The agency says that parents of those students should be required by schools to sign a waiver before their children advance to the next grade.

Police: Speeding Motorcyclist Killed In Albuquerque Crash

By KRWG News And Partners 6 hours ago

Police say a man has died after driving his motorcycle at a high rate of speed and striking another vehicle in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the victim of the Sunday crash has not yet been identified.

Officer Simon Drobik says the motorcyclist had been speeding when a car pulled out in front of him and the two vehicles collided.

The crash remains under investigation.

NWEA Podcast: New Mexico 2016 Teacher Of The Year David Morales

By northwest evaluation association (nwea) 7 hours ago
Welcome. Whether you're a teacher, an educator, or just plain curious, you've found a special podcast series where 2016 State Teachers of the Year are capturing a moment of epiphany and teaching it forward in the letter you're about to hear. In this episode, David Morales, a social studies teacher at Mayfield High School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, tells us about his father's gift. Here's David Morales.

I once asked my dad, "Why did you come to the United States?"

Monday Business Watch

By KRWG News And Partners 7 hours ago

What’s happening in the world of business in the Mesilla Valley? Time now for the Monday Business Watch with Edmundo Resendez and Jason Gibbs, Business Editor for the Las Cruces Sun-News. This week, Sitel is closing, the tax man cometh and a profile of Butler Baking Co.  

4 hikers are rescued from the East Mountains in Albuquerque

By News Editor And Partners Jan 8, 2017

Authorities say four hikers have been rescued from the East Mountains in Albuquerque.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office says two groups of hikers were reported lost Saturday.

KOB-TV reports that three of the four people were located by air and had supplies dropped to them.

Search and rescue crews had to go in by foot to bring them down from the mountains.

Authorities say the fourth hiker managed to make it to the tram and ride it down to get help.

The names of the hikers weren't immediately released by sheriff's officials on Sunday.

Albuquerque police: Officers fatally shoot a robbery suspect

By News Editor And Partners Jan 8, 2017

Police say officers have fatally shot a man suspected of armed robbery in northeast Albuquerque.

They say officers were called to an armed robbery at a business before midnight Saturday.

Undercover officers who were in the area caught up to the two suspects, a man and a woman.

Police say the two suspects were in a vehicle and appeared to be armed.

They say the male suspect was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The female suspect wasn't injured.

Police haven't released the names of the two suspects yet.

What's It Like To Be Part Of A Grand Jury?

By peter goodman Jan 8, 2017
Commentary:  Because grand jury proceedings are confidential, this column has limits.

When I got called, I guessed they'd throw me out for being a lawyer, a columnist, and an oddball. But I went.

A Wish List For 2017

By jerry pacheco-president-border industrial association Jan 8, 2017
Commentary: As we wind down 2016, a series of issues preoccupies my thoughts. First, I think that the worst situation is to be in a state of suspense. Knowing what direction the new Trump administration will take will allow companies to take appropriate action. Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency, and as chief executive it is up to him to influence policy.  He will be the main force behind U.S. fiscal and foreign policy for the next four years.

Pearce Urges UNM And New Mexico AG To Address Fetal Research Issues

By office of rep. steve pearce r-nm 2 Jan 7, 2017
Rep. Steve Pearce (R) New Mexico

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce released the following statement after the second criminal referral to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas was made by the U.S. House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives, imploring state and university leaders to address the serious violations uncovered by the Panel’s investigation.

Federal Court Rules Pasadena, Texas Violated Voting Rights Act

By maldef Jan 6, 2017

Commentary: The City of Pasadena, Texas illegally and intentionally sought to dilute Latino voting power when it changed the system used to elect its city council members, in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act, a federal judge ruled Friday.

NEA to new Congress: Now is the time to renew commitment to public education

By nea Jan 6, 2017
Lily Eskelsen García-President, NEA / NEA photo

  Commentary: The National Education Association and its 3 million members are urging the 115th U.S. Congress to renew its commitment to students and public education, to govern by putting families ahead of partisan politics, and to resist the temptation to undermine the American vision of public education.

NEA President Lily Eskelsen García issued the following statement:

