Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded

At least 35 people were killed and more than 40 others wounded during New Year's celebrations Saturday after a gunman dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish state media reports. Provincial Gov. Vasip Sahin has described the incident as a terrorist attack. "A terrorist with a long-range weapon ... brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Sahin told...

Rate cuts canceled for Medicaid behavioral health providers

By News Editor And Partners 8 hours ago

Companies that offer behavioral health care to Medicaid patients will not face planned cuts in rate payments from the New Mexico Human Services Department.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2hDnXNJ) reductions would have been implemented Jan. 1 as a result of a state budget signed by Gov. Susana Martinez.

Medicaid has faced cuts since drops in oil and gas revenue removed millions from the state budget.

Human Services Department spokesman Kyler Nerison did not respond Friday to questions about why the rate cuts were reversed.

Las Cruces Warns About Fraudulent Phone Calls

By city of las cruces 8 hours ago

Las Cruces Utilities (LCU) that provides gas, water, wastewater, and solid waste services is advising its customers of questionable external activity related to its operations.

Customers are receiving phones calls in which the caller tells them their utility account is delinquent and their services will be terminated unless they pay a deposit at City Hall by 5 p.m. that day. The call back number is that of LCU customer service, which is 575-541-2111.

Rural New Mexico exports mentoring model for physicians

By News Editor And Partners 10 hours ago

A mentoring program for physicians in isolated, rural areas is being tapped by the federal government in efforts to expand access to specialized care.

The unconventional system could hold particular promise for containing America's opioid addiction epidemic. At a health clinic in New Mexico's Espanola Valley, training by videoconference ensures a pregnant mother gets treatment to stay off heroin.

Project ECHO's long-distance training for physicians, their assistants and nurse practitioners mimics the mentoring that interns and residents receive at elite urban hospitals.

Planned Parenthood asks judge to halt Texas Medicaid cuts

By News Editor And Partners 10 hours ago

Planned Parenthood is asking a federal judge to stop Texas from cutting off Medicaid funding to the nation's largest abortion provider in January.

The request for an injunction was filed late Friday in Austin. It's part of ongoing lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood against Texas last year.

Planned Parenthood has successfully used federal courts to block other Republican-controlled states from similarly ousting the organization from Medicaid programs.

Aggies Beat UTEP In Las Cruces For 11th Straight Win

By nmstatesports.com 18 hours ago
photo by greg owens / via nmstatesports.com

  LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The New Mexico State men's basketball team extended its win-streak to 11 and claimed the Battle of I-10 over visiting UTEP, 79-70, for its first sweep of the Miners in back-to-back seasons since the 1998-00 seasons.
 
NM State (13-2) moved its home win-streak to 19 with the victory, tying the win-streak set from 2005-07 under Reggie Theus' watch. The win Friday was just the fifth time the Aggies have swept UTEP in back-to-back seasons in the last 50 years.
 

Polar Bear Plunges at New Mexico State Parks

By new mexico state parks 18 hours ago

Santa Fe, NM – New Mexicans can leap into the new year by plunging into the frigid lake waters of a New Mexico State Park on New Year’s Day. Three state parks are hosting polar bear plunges -- Sugarite Canyon, Eagle Nest Lake and Storrie Lake State Parks.

“Polar Bear Plunges are traditions at several of our parks.  It’s great that visitors can have fun and unique outdoor experiences on the first day of the year,” said State Parks Director Christy Tafoya.

New Year's Eve Rides In Las Cruces Area With Uber Credit

By News Editor And Partners 18 hours ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Today, District Attorney Mark D’Antonio and Uber are encouraging Las Cruces residents to plan ahead before celebrating the end of 2016.

As part of an ongoing partnership, Uber will offer new users a $15 credit which is enough to cover the majority of rides requested in the Las Cruces area.

D’Antonio said, “As prosecutors, we see firsthand the harm driving drunk can cause. That’s why it’s important for us to be proactive and promote safe alternatives like designated drivers and Uber.”

Study: Babies In Home Visit Program Have Lower Medical Costs

By KRWG News And Partners Dec 30, 2016

Newborns enrolled in New Mexico's home visiting program are less likely to use costly medical services than other children in their first year.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that according to a new Rand Corp. study, children enrolled in the New Mexico First Born program were a third less likely to visit an emergency room than newborns in a control group.

First Born is a privately funded program that provides in-home services to parents and children in their first year in order to promote healthy child development.

Gila National Forest Grows With Land Transfer

By KRWG News And Partners Dec 30, 2016
fs.usda.gov

The Gila National Forest in southern New Mexico is now nearly one square mile bigger.

The Trust for Public Land says it has conveyed 605 acres to the U.S. Forest Service through an arrangement paid for with money from the national Land and Water Conservation Fund.

The property along the Upper Bear Creek was already surrounded mostly by federal land and includes a mile of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail and a stretch of the Trail of the Mountain Spirits National Scenic Byway.

Jewish Group Seeks Record For Hot Air Balloon Menorah

By KRWG News And Partners Dec 30, 2016

A New Mexico Jewish group is organizing a special event on New Year's Eve in hopes of winning a spot in the record books for the world's only menorah made from hot air balloons.

Chabad of New Mexico says the menorah will be made up of nine balloons that will inflate at Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park, which hosts the famous international balloon fiesta each October.

Chabad Rabbi Chaim Schmukler says the menorah will celebrate religious freedom and Jewish pride the New Mexican way.

E-mail Viewpoints to: feedback@nmsu.edu

Balderas, Democratic Attorneys General Urge President-Elect Trump to Be Vigilant on Climate Change

By democratic party of new mexico Dec 29, 2016
New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas

Commentary:  This morning, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, fourteen other Democratic Attorneys General, and Democratic legal officials urged president-elect Donald Trump to be vigilant on climate change. The action comes in response to a letter that urges the new administration to unravel the Clean Power Plan and undermine the progress made to reduce the effects climate change has on communities in New Mexico and across the country. 

Tax-Funded Pre-K supporters ignore history, data

By paul gessing-president rio grande foundation Dec 28, 2016

Commentary: The top priority for most Democrats in New Mexico’s Legislature in 2017 is HJR 1 which would tap the permanent fund to create a new system of universal pre-k. Unlike traditional legislation which requires the Governor’s signature, this one is would amend New Mexico’s Constitution. Martinez can’t stop it and no one can vote against it on “process” grounds as they might on say minimum wage or legalizing marijuana.

Flush The New Mexico Food Tax Once and For All

By Algernon D'Ammassa Dec 27, 2016

Commentary: We flushed it down, but it keeps coming back. The Roundhouse is talking about a food tax again.

 

Goodman: The Gifts I Wish I Could Give

By peter goodman Dec 25, 2016
peter goodman

Commentary: 

Merry Christmas!

Or Happy Holidays!

There are so many gifts I wish I could give . . .

To our country: a renewed sense of purpose; a government closer to all of our ideals and needs than the one that will soon commence; and a renewed ability to listen to each others' views without simultaneously forming in our minds a caustic response.

To our state:

- putting top priority on using our sunlight as an energy source, for the good of our pocketbooks and our planet;

Udall: GOP Plan To Repeal Obamacare A Public Health, Economic, And Jobs Disaster For New Mexico

By office of senator tom udall d-nm Dec 23, 2016
U.S. Senator Tom Udall D-NM

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Tom Udall issued the following statement about the impact that repealing Obamacare would have on New Mexico families and the state's economy:

