I-10 @ Mesa

Continuous for 6 weeks

The following closures started on Jan.18 and will continue until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24:

· The right turn-only lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard.

· The right through lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Blvd, but only when necessary and only during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.