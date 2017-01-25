KRWG

She Turned The World On With Her Smile: Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Mary Tyler Moore played the girl who could turn the world on with her smile . The actress is beloved for two TV roles: the single young professional Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and before that, the earnest homemaker Laura Petrie on The Dick Van Dyke Show . Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80, her longtime representative told NPR. "Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S....

Great Community Conversations

By Emily Guerra 8 hours ago

Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with Great Conversations Executive Director, Randy Harris, to talk to us about the value of community dialoguing and the Great Conversations in Las Cruces.

Las Cruces-Area Group Will Sing To Your Valentine

By News Editor And Partners 12 hours ago

 Since 2009, the Cactus Chords have entertained hundreds of people in Las Cruces and El Paso.  Dedicated to enhancing the lives of others through the music of barbershop.  Their venues have included numerous Assisted Living and Nursing Care Centers, the VA Hospital in El Paso, the Cancer Treatment Center in Las Cruces, civic clubs, churches, homes and Special Events at the Las Cruces Events Center and the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Museum.

Pearce Applauds Trump Executive Action On Border Security

By News Editor And Partners 13 hours ago
Rep. Steve Pearce (R) New Mexico

Commentary: Congressman Steve Pearce today released the following statement after President Trump signed the Executive Order on border security:

Heinrich On Reports Of Executive Order On Interrogation Policies

By U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) 13 hours ago

Commentary: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued the following statement regarding media reports that the Trump Administration is considering an executive order to reinstate the CIA detention and interrogation program:

"Any attempt to roll back prohibitions against torture is out of step with American principles and ruins our global credibility on human rights.

Udall Statement On Trump Border Wall And Immigration Executive Orders

By U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.) 14 hours ago
Senator Tom Udall (D-NM)

Commentary: U.S. Senator Tom Udall issued the following statement on President Trump's executive order calling for the construction of a wall on the Southern border and to block local protections for immigrants:

Budget Solvency Plan Advances In New Mexico Legislature

By KRWG News And Partners 14 hours ago

New Mexico lawmakers have outlined a compromise on solvency legislation designed to fix a state budget deficit and restore reserves.

A conference committee of House and Senate lawmakers on Wednesday signed off on solvency measures that would target $46 million in local school district reserves to shore up the state general fund. A vote on the provisions was pending in the House and Senate.

Other compromises would reduce funding by $7.6 million to a closing fund to support businesses that expand in New Mexico, a smaller cut than initially proposed.

New Mexico State Police: Arizona Man Has Died In A Crash

By KRWG News And Partners 14 hours ago
nmsp.dps.state.nm.us

New Mexico State Police say an Arizona man is dead after a crash in Lea County.

They say 37-year-old Jorge Luis Romo was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday's accident on U.S. 62/180.

Police say a commercial motor vehicle driven by a Hobbs man allegedly failed to yield to Romo's car as it was making a turn onto an access road.

The other driver wasn't injured and police say the fatal crash remains under investigation.

New Mexico Legislature Considers Legalizing Marijuana

By KRWG News And Partners 14 hours ago

Democratic state lawmakers say the time is ripe for New Mexico to legalize and tax marijuana sales for recreational use as the state grapples with a budget deficit and plunging revenues.

Democratic Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino of Albuquerque on Wednesday announced details of a forthcoming bill to legalize marijuana and tax sales by at least 15 percent to help shore up shaky state finances and reinvigorate the economy.

Heinrich Introduces Bill To Safeguard DREAMer Data

By U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) 15 hours ago

Commentary: Today, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) led a group of Senate Democrats, including U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-N.M.), in introducing S. 229, the Protect DREAMer Confidentiality Act of 2017, a bill to safeguard the private information—such as addresses and telephone numbers—of the young immigrants known as DREAMers to ensure that they are not targeted by the Trump Administration for deportation.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Branigan Cultural Center In Las Cruces

By city of las cruces 16 hours ago
Branigan Cultural Center, Las Cruces

The Branigan Cultural Center and the NMSU Confucius Institute will be celebrating the Chinese New Year from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Branigan Cultural Center, 501 N. Main St.

In celebrating the Year of the Rooster, the Branigan Cultural Center and the Confucius Institute will be having an array of activities for kids and families. Activities will include traditional Chinese games such as catching seven pieces, having your name written in Chinese characters, rooster painting art activity, and much more.

New Mexico Secretary Of State Blasts President Trump’s False Allegations of Widespread Voter Fraud

By office of the new mexico secretary of state 7 hours ago
secretary of state MAGGIE TOULOUSE OLIVER

SANTA FE – New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver issued the following statement today in response to President Donald Trump’s continued false allegations that at least three million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 General Election:

More Cuts...No New Revenue? Not The Answer For New Mexico

By jerry nachison 7 hours ago

  As we move into our 60 day legislative session, we have a mess to fix.  Unreality is high on columnists' lists so far on the budget.  What will the legislature do?  Between Paul Gessing and Dr. Swickard we sometimes wonder what’s next - just except more general cutting and no new revenue.  That is not the way to a sane NM economy.  That’s tried and true failure.  NM’s best interests lie in fixing the economy.  Cutting spending in general, no.  Try revenue.

Americans Are Buying Orwell...Will They Buy "Alternative Facts" ?

By peter goodman 7 hours ago
facebook.com (donald trump)

Commentary: The best-selling book on Amazon, as of mid-week, was published in 1949. 

Before I discuss it, please take a just moment. Contemplate our times for a second, read over in your mind a few dominant headlines from recent days and months, and identify the 68-year-old book.  (Gee, it's nearly as old as I am!)  It's a mental task you ought to be able to perform without further assistance, if you just blank your mind and try.

Senate Votes to Appropriate Funds to Help Ensure New Mexico Courts Meet Constitutional Obligations

By new mexico senate democrats 16 hours ago

  Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – Today, the Senate voted to appropriate funding needed to prevent judicial court closures and to ensure that New Mexico court system can meet its constitutional obligations.

Early Education And Child Care Critical For New Mexico

By Meriah E. Heredia-Griego and Hailey Heinz 20 hours ago

Commentary: Early childhood care and education is central to any discussion about improving child wellbeing in New Mexico. Decades of research have shown that the early years of a child’s life are a special time when the brain is developing rapidly, and that providing enriching, stable environments for young children is one of the best investments a society can make.

