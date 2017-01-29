New Mexico State University Chancellor Dr. Garrey Carruthers issued the following statement to the campus community on Sunday:

As you may have seen on the news, the President of the United States has issued an executive order that bars the citizens of seven countries (Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen) from entering the United States for the next 90 days. Moreover, all refugees will be prohibited from entering the United States for the next 120 days, and refugees from Syria will be prohibited from entering the United States indefinitely.