Super Bowl LI, By The Numbers ... And One Notable Numeral

In case you haven't heard, a few dozen guys are planning to play a football game in Houston on Sunday. It's kind of a big deal. Such a big deal, in fact, that by the time the Atlanta Falcons line up opposite the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LI, you may already have Tom Brady's name seared into your psyche — not to mention a fair share of big-budget commercials . Between the story lines, the betting lines and even the lines of scrimmage, it's easy to see why the big game might leave...

“Aspirational” recyclers drag down Las Cruces program

By suzanne michaels 7 hours ago

Aspirational recyclers are people who “hope” a material is recyclable and put it in the blue bin or recycling dumpster. “It’s made of plastic, there must be some way to recycle this!” is the thought some people have, and thereby ignore the list of materials that our recycling partner Friedman Recycling can take.

NMSU’s Arrowhead Center launches AgSprint program to support innovation in agriculture

By News Editor And Partners 7 hours ago

A new program by New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center is offering help to those looking to develop innovative ideas related to agricultural technology.

The Arrowhead Technology Incubator is launching AgSprint, a five-month venture builder program designed to support innovation in agriculture, early this spring. AgSprint acts as a facilitator, connecting agricultural entrepreneurs to financing, demonstration and validation partners, academic faculty, corporate partners and more.

I-10 Closures This Week

By tx dot 7 hours ago

I-10 @ Mesa

Continuous for 6 weeks

The following closures started on Jan.18 and will continue until 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24:

·     The right turn-only lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Boulevard.

·     The right through lane on eastbound North Mesa Street (SH 20) will close between Osborne Drive and South Desert Blvd, but only when necessary and only during the day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Group To Release Information About Health Effects From Trinity Test Radiation Exposure

By Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium 7 hours ago

Commentary:        The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium (TBDC) has completed its Health Impact Assessment (HIA) on the effects of July 16, 1945, Trinity Test on New Mexicans and the potential benefits of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act (RECA) amendments for the residents of the Tularosa Basin. 

The HIA report will be released the week of February 6, 2017, at the events listed below. 

Bill to Legalize, Tax, and Regulate Marijuana Passes New Mexico House Committee

By new mexico house democrats 7 hours ago
Rep. Bill McCamley (D-New Mexico House District 33)

  Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – A bill to legalize, tax, and safely regulate marijuana passed the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee by a vote of 3 to 1. House Bill 89 would open New Mexico to the $35 billion marijuana industry and create a major new stream of revenue for our ailing economy. The revenue from this act would fund our public schools, substance abuse programs, public safety, and the public defenders office. The act would legalize the social use of marijuana for adults aged 21 or over.

 

Bill to Close Loophole on Gun Sales Passes New Mexico House Committee

By new mexico house democrats 7 hours ago

 

Court denies Justice request to immediately reinstate ban

By News Editor And Partners 8 hours ago

A federal appeals court has denied the Justice Department's request for an immediate reinstatement of President Donald Trump's ban on certain travelers and all refugees.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco instead asked both the state of Washington and the Trump administration early Sunday to file more arguments by Monday afternoon.

The Trump administration appealed a federal judge's ruling that temporarily placed the ban on hold. The higher court's denial of an immediate stay means legal battles over the ban will continue into the coming week at least.

Man Arrested After Police Believe Remains Of Missing College Student Have Been Discovered

By News Editor And Partners 22 hours ago

Police say the boyfriend of a missing West Texas college student has been arrested a day after remains believed to be his girlfriend were found in a shallow grave.

Alpine police Lt. Felipe Fierro says Robert Fabian was arrested Saturday on a charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Sul Ross State University junior ZuZu Verk of Fort Worth disappeared last fall. Fierro says Fabian reported Verk missing Oct. 14, then declined to cooperate with police.

Appeals court says Pasadena must change voter election plan

By News Editor And Partners 22 hours ago

 A federal appeals court has affirmed a lower ruling that a Houston suburb's voting plan discriminated against Hispanics and cannot be used in May city elections.

The Houston Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2kzVryO ) reports the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday affirmed a judge's Jan. 16 ruling on Pasadena elections.

U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal decided the Pasadena election system must be under federal oversight for six years. Rosenthal determined the city's voting plan diluted Latino power at the polls.

Ex-leader of drug ring convicted in New Mexico homicide case

By News Editor And Partners 22 hours ago

A former leader of a drug trafficking organization that shipped large quantities of methamphetamine from Phoenix into the Alamogordo area of southern New Mexico has been convicted in a 2011 killing.

The Alamogordo Daily News (https://goo.gl/60YWSe ) reports that a state District Court jury in Alamogordo on Friday convicted Joe D. Chavez Jr. of accessory to murder, conspiracy to murder, arson and tampering with evidence in the killing of 31-year-old Richard Valdez.

The victim's body was found in a burned-out station wagon.

Goodman: Internal Reports Raise Questions About SWAT Team Staffing During Incident

By peter goodman 5 hours ago

Commentary: Internal reports and other sources charge that Undersheriff Ken Roberts endangered lives by limiting a SWAT team's tactics January 18th. “That undersheriff is going to get someone killed,” one said.” Several said SWAT team members were “furious.” 

A dangerous armed fugitive, Sergio Ayala, wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was inside a house in Vado. A judge issued a search warrant. Deputies suggested calling out the SWAT Team. 

Congressional Progressive Caucus Opposes Supreme Court Nominee

By Congressional Progressive Caucus 7 hours ago
judge neil gorsuch

Commentary:  WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressional Progressive Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva (D-AZ) and Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), and First Vice Chair Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) issued the following statement after President Trump announced his nomination of Neil M. Gorsuch to the Supreme Court of the United States:

Water and Wildlife Day at the Roundhouse highlights citizen activism

By sierra club 7 hours ago

  Commentary: Two dozen outdoors, community, youth, environmental and wildlife-protection groups will join Wednesday at the Roundhouse for lobbying trainings for citizens, a protest urging Gov. Martinez to stop blocking efforts to save the endangered gray wolf and a press conference to highlight legislation to protect coyotes and stop trapping on public lands.

The event is free and open to the public, which is invited to:

Dona Ana County Leads Way with Affordable Loan Program

By Steve Fischmann 7 hours ago
Steve Fischmann

Commentary:  Many participants at the employee benefits meetings had tears of relief in their eyes.  “You’re sure I can get a loan even with my credit score?”, one man asked.  After years of financial abuse from non-bank lenders, they were being given access to affordable loans despite troubled credit histories.  For them, the new loan program could be a financial lifeline.

Kudos to Dona Ana County for becoming the first local government in New Mexico to introduce a no fuss, no credit check, affordable loan program to its employees.

Archbishop Issues Statement On Trump's Immigration Orders

By archbishop john c. wester Feb 3, 2017
facebook.com (donald trump)

Commentary: Archbishop John C. Wester’s Statement on the Executive Orders Relating to Immigrants and Refugees

 

