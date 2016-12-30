The Region's Home Page
Turkey Nightclub 'Terror Attack' Leaves At Least 35 Dead, More Than 40 Wounded
At least 35 people were killed and more than 40 others wounded during New Year's celebrations Saturday after a gunman dressed in a Santa Claus costume opened fire at an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish state media reports. Provincial Gov. Vasip Sahin has described the incident as a terrorist attack. "A terrorist with a long-range weapon ... brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Sahin told...
