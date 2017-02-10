27-year Anniversary of Las Cruces Bowling Alley Massacre

Friday marks the 27th year anniversary of the Las Cruces Bowl mass-shooting that claimed four lives that day and one other, several years later, who died from complications related to her injuries.

The Las Cruces Bowl mass-shooting on Feb. 10, 1990, is considered one of the most hideous crimes in the city’s history as gunmen pulled the trigger on four children – two of them younger than 7 – and three adults.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10, 1990, police were dispatched to what was then known as Las Cruces Bowl, at 1201 E. Amador Ave., where four children and three adults were found shot execution-style.

Inside the bowling alley officers found three victims already dead: 26-year-old Steven Teran, his 6-year-old daughter Paula Holguin and 13-year-old Amy Hauser. Police found Teran’s 2-year-old daughter, Valerie Teran, clinging to life. Valerie was rushed to a local hospital but died a short time after arrival.

Wounded during the shooting were 12-year-old Melissa Repass, her mother Stephanie Senac, 34, and 33-year-old Ida Holguin (no relation to Paula). They were transported to area hospitals and survived. Senac, however, died several years later from complications related to her injuries.

Investigators believe the suspects stole an estimated $5,000 in cash from the business before setting fire to the office in what was believed to be an attempt to destroy evidence.

Investigators believe the suspects are Hispanic with dark complexions. Both suspects were said to speak fluent English.

Las Cruces Crime Stoppers continues to offer a $25,000 reward for information that helps identify the men responsible for the mass-shooting. Anyone with information that can help identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or send a tip by text message to CRIMES (274637), keyword LCTIPS.

The Crime Stoppers number and text messaging services are operational 24 hours a day and you do not have to give your name to collect a reward.

Information from Las Cruces Police