Acclaimed Pianist George Winston To Play At Light Hall In Silver City

Silver City, NM – George Winston, one of the world’s most recognized solo pianists, will be performing live in Light Hall Theater on Tuesday, February 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the performance beginning at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person.

Winston has released 13 solo piano albums since 1972. He was awarded a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 1995. Winston is currently playing solo concerts throughout the country. His performances usually feature a variety of styles including melodic folk, R&B, and stride.

Since 1986, Winston has been raising money for food banks and service organizations in every community he visits while on tour. Event attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food. Food donations along with proceeds from CD and merchandise items at the event will benefit the Grant County Food Pantry at the Volunteer Center in Silver City.

Tickets can be purchased online at wnmu.edu/culture. The event is sponsored by the Office of Cultural Affairs, Western Institute for Lifelong Learning and AMP Concerts.

For more information, contact 575-538-6469.