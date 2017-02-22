Additional Charge Filed Against Las Cruces Father of Twins

The 18-year-old man charged with injuring his 2-month-old son now faces an additional charge of child abuse for allegedly breaking the twin brother’s clavicle bone.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, Christopher Jacquez, of the 9500 block of Butterfield Boulevard, was charged with one additional count of child abuse for recklessly causing great bodily harm to his 2-month-old son, Logan.

Last week, Jacquez was charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm for injuries incurred by Logan’s twin, Jace. All three counts are first-degree felonies.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, Las Cruces Police were dispatched to a medical call involving an infant boy at a home on the 4100 block of Mojave Drive. The young boy was initially taken by ambulance to Mountainview Regional Medical Center and subsequently to El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Detectives learned from medical professionals that Jace was suffering from three fractured ribs and multiple subdural hemorrhages that appeared to have occurred at different times. Detectives interviewed the boy’s parents and learned that Jace’s injuries occurred at the hands of his father who indicated he violently shook the infant on at least two separate occasions.

On Feb. 17, detectives learned from medical professionals at El Paso Children’s Hospital that Logan had sustained a broken clavicle. After investigating the matter further, detectives learned that Jacquez caused the injuries to Logan by squeezing the infant too hard while at his girlfriend’s home during the first week of February.

The mother of the twins and others within the home at the time of the incidents are not facing any charges.

Jacquez was arrested Feb. 17 and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s currently being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond. The warrant for the additional charge was served on Jacquez at the detention center.

Information from Las Cruces Police