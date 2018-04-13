Air Force Looking To Expand Airspace In New Mexico

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Air Force officials continue trying to ease concerns over an idea to expand military training airspace in southeastern New Mexico.

The Roswell Daily Record reports local business and government leaders fear that the proposed expansion could affect the residents' lives and the local economy.

Holloman Airspace Manager Juan Lavarreda Perez and Ed Chupein, deputy chief of operational training systems and infrastructure with Air Force Headquarters, held meetings on Wednesday and Thursday in Carlsbad, Artesia and Roswell to clear up some concerns and answer questions.

Chupein says they are looking to expand the airspace to meet modern aircraft and flight training needs, something that is necessary as the Holloman Air Force Base is facing a pilot shortage.

He says the ideas presented are preliminary and will be revised.