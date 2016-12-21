Albuquerque Man Indicted In Connection With Old Navy Fire

A federal grand jury has indicted a man accused of starting a fire inside an Old Navy store in Albuquerque in November.

The U.S. attorney's office in Albuquerque says the indictment handed up Wednesday alleges that 28-year-old David Hickman used fire in an attempt to maliciously damage the store.

Hickman was arrested Nov. 28, two days after the fire.

Despite an earlier request by his attorney that he be released to a halfway house pending trial so he could receive counseling, federal prosecutors say Hickman will remain in custody because he poses a flight risk and a danger to the community.

The Old Navy blaze was among several fires and acts vandalism that damaged multiple businesses around Albuquerque in late November.

