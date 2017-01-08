Albuquerque police: Officers fatally shoot a robbery suspect

Police say officers have fatally shot a man suspected of armed robbery in northeast Albuquerque.

They say officers were called to an armed robbery at a business before midnight Saturday.

Undercover officers who were in the area caught up to the two suspects, a man and a woman.

Police say the two suspects were in a vehicle and appeared to be armed.

They say the male suspect was shot and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The female suspect wasn't injured.

Police haven't released the names of the two suspects yet.

They say at least one officer was involved in the fatal shooting and no officers were injured.

