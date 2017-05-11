American Association of University Women at NMSU

An interview with Susan DeMar, NMSU AAUW Affliate Club advisor; and Jessica Greenamyer, Club President.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with The American Association of University Women (AAUW) New Mexico State University (NMSU) Affiliate Club Advisor and NMSU employee, Susan DeMar, and NMSU Geography major and President of the club, Jessica Greenamyer, to talk about gender pay equity and education for women and girls.

The goal of AAUW is to promote equity in pay and education for women and girls; to help improve students’ leadership skills and self-confidence; to take action on issues that matter to them and the community; and to apply for funding to reach their educational and career goals. Established in 1923, AAUW in Las Cruces is one of the oldest and largest branches in New Mexico. One of the dreams of the AAUW Past Co-President, the late Ann Palormo, was to create an AAUW Affiliate Club at NMSU in support of young women and girls in the community. Some of the outreach programs they have created is an education ladder in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); Tech Trek - a week long STEM summer camp for rising eighth-grade girls; and Girls Can – to encourage girls to continue their education and help them achieve their dreams.

Registration for Tech Trek is in May. The next conference by AAUW will be the 32nd NCCWSL - National Conference for College Women Student Leaders on May 31-June 3, 2017. For more information about the AAUW NMSU Affiliate club visit www.aauw.nmsu.edu. The website for the AAUW Las Cruces branch is www.lascruces-nm.aauw.