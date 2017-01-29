Annual calibration ensures Las Cruces-Area Test Center's accuracy

Before kicking off another busy year for the White Sands Missile Range Test Center, the organization

took advantage of its slow period to test their data equipment's accuracy.

The team tested their optics, telemetry, radar, GPS and real-time display

equipment Jan. 10 to 13.

"We take advantage of this down time to improve operational readiness," said

Director of Range Operations Gilbert Harding. Lupita Soliz, WSMR program manager, said the week of testing allows them to review all of their tracking data to ensure they don't have any "deltas" or

difference in results. She said if there is a "delta" during the week of

calibration they work to remove those "deltas" to be able to give the

customer the most precise data available.



"The instruments have to work together to give data," said Jason Shankle,

WSMR electronics engineer. "We advertise that we can reach a certain level

of accuracy so we need to test that level of accuracy regularly."

On Jan. 10 and 11 the team tested their equipment on T-38s coming out of

Holloman Air Force Base. The Jan. 12 and 13 mission was the first of its

kind, where model rockets were used to test their fixed, high speed and

surveillance cameras and tracking technology. The reason the rocket testing

was added to the calibration is because the center wanted to test their

ability of tracking a new Extended Area Protection and Survivability missile

that travels a lot faster than a standard missile.



"It gives us practice and helps us develop techniques to track it," Shankle

said. He said because the model rockets are so inexpensive, $80 for the rocket and

$40 for the motor, several rockets can be tested throughout the day. Eight

rockets were to be tested on the 12th and seven rockets were to be tested on

the 13th. Only two rockets were tested on the 12th due to issues with the

launchers, but the issue was corrected and all seven rockets where launched

on the 13th within 10 minute intervals.



"What they're doing is a no-cost approximation," Harding said. "We have been

challenged to track small, fast rockets off the launch pad and effectively

track them as soon as they launch. It helps them fine-tune their processes

and set-up before they get into EAPS tests."



The testing team is made up of over 200 employees who work on everything

from tracking missiles and aircrafts to ensuring the customer receives the

highest quality of footage and photos of the missile or aircraft.

"It is a big coordination effort with a lot of people on the field," Soliz

said.



The testing also provided an opportunity to introduce newly hired employees,

who have taken over for recently retired employees, to the testing field.

Soliz said the newer employees were able to test their aircraft and missile

tracking skills during the mock rocket testing.

The calibration also allows the center to test new evolutionary software

upgrades that are usually developed in-house, Shankle said.

"It gives everyone an opportunity to try new things they've been working

on," Soliz said.



WSMR Navy also benefited from the testing as they were able to test their

Precision Acquisition System by tracking the aircrafts and missiles and

comparing the results with the Test Center. Soliz said the week of

calibration would not have been possible without the assistance of TRAX

International.



Harding said these types of calibration tests are not only conducted at the

beginning of the year but are done as often as possible throughout the year

to ensure the center's accuracy. According to Chief of Range Scheduling

Mike Parsons, in 2016 there were 256 hot tests conducted and 283 tests with

lasers for a grand total of 539 tests.