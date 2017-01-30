Annual Dyslexia Conference Coming to Albuquerque

LAS CRUCES---The Southwest International Dyslexia Association (SWIDA), a nonprofit dedicated to providing information and resources for people with dyslexia, will host the 30th Annual SWIDA Dyslexia Conference, February 24-25 at the Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque, NM.

The conference kicks off with a free meet-and-greet event to celebrate SWIDA’s 30th anniversary, Friday, Feb. 24, starting at 6 p.m. inside the resort ballrooms. The event will be followed by free film screenings of “Rethinking Dyslexia: The Big Picture,” and “Embracing Dyslexia,” which both begin at 7 p.m.

The following day, Saturday, Feb. 25, the conference will feature a keynote presentation by Professional Track Cyclist Brad Tyra starting at 7:30 a.m. The keynote will be followed by a series of educational sessions about dyslexia. Participants must register for the conference and pay applicable registration fees to attend the keynote and educational sessions.

Registration fees for attendees who register before Saturday, Feb. 4, are as follows: $150 for IDA members, $175 for non-members and $65 for college students. All registration fees will increase by $25 after Saturday, Feb. 4.

For more information, visit: www.southwestida.org

Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability which refers to a cluster of symptoms, which result in people having difficulties with specific language skills, particularly reading. Students with dyslexia usually experience difficulties with other language skills such as spelling, writing, and pronouncing words. Dyslexia affects individuals throughout their lives; however, its impact can change at different stages in a person’s life. It is referred to as a learning disability because dyslexia can make it very difficult for a student to succeed academically in the typical instructional environment, and in its more severe forms, will qualify a student for special education, special accommodations, or extra support services.