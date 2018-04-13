April Is National Poetry Month

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we present poems from NMSU Archives collection of manuscripts. The works of these writers, Margaret Page Hood, Eugene Manlove Rhodes, Lorenzo Torrez, and Keith Wilson, are also featured in an exhibit called Vision/Revision: New Mexico Poets on the Page, at the Branigan Cultural Center until May 19th. Student curators recorded some of these poem for KRWG's listening audience.
Here are the readings from the students.
Brianna Valerio reading Margaret Paige Hood
David Banegas reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes
Elizabeth Brug reading Lorenzo Torres
Elizabeth Harbur reading Keith Wilson
Jacob Grubb reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes
James Puff reading Keith Wilson
Juan Ariaiza reading Margaret Paige Hood
Kaitlin Davis reading Keith Wilson
Sarah Schrock reading Lorenzo Torres
Tanya Suther reading Margaret Paige Hood
