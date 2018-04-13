KRWG
April Is National Poetry Month

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we present poems from NMSU Archives collection of manuscripts. The works of these writers, Margaret Page Hood, Eugene Manlove Rhodes, Lorenzo Torrez, and Keith Wilson, are also featured in an exhibit called Vision/Revision: New Mexico Poets on the Page, at the Branigan Cultural Center until May 19th. Student curators recorded some of these poem for KRWG's listening audience.

Here are the readings from the students. 

Brianna Valerio reading Margaret Paige Hood

David Banegas reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes

Elizabeth Brug reading Lorenzo Torres

Elizabeth Harbur reading Keith Wilson

Jacob Grubb reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes

James Puff reading Keith Wilson

Juan Ariaiza reading Margaret Paige Hood

Kaitlin Davis reading Keith Wilson

Sarah Schrock reading Lorenzo Torres

Tanya Suther reading Margaret Paige Hood

