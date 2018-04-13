April Is National Poetry Month

To celebrate National Poetry Month, we present poems from NMSU Archives collection of manuscripts. The works of these writers, Margaret Page Hood, Eugene Manlove Rhodes, Lorenzo Torrez, and Keith Wilson, are also featured in an exhibit called Vision/Revision: New Mexico Poets on the Page, at the Branigan Cultural Center until May 19th. Student curators recorded some of these poem for KRWG's listening audience.

Here are the readings from the students.

Brianna Valerio reading Margaret Paige Hood

A Simple Man

Defeatism

Sensations

Who Comes To My Garden

David Banegas reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes

Spring Song

Venture's End

Elizabeth Brug reading Lorenzo Torres

I Am Juanito

Elizabeth Harbur reading Keith Wilson

Notes Toward A New American Music

Pastoral

Satios

The Bridge, The Sea

Jacob Grubb reading Eugene Manlove Rhodes

At The Last Minute 1st Draft

At The Last Minute Final Draft

Venture’s End

James Puff reading Keith Wilson

Six Korea 1952

The Circle

The Singer

Juan Ariaiza reading Margaret Paige Hood

New Mexico Pine

The Egocentric

The Gift

Kaitlin Davis reading Keith Wilson

A Wedding Poem

An Ode To A Sister

The Near Miss

Sarah Schrock reading Lorenzo Torres

Greetings ‘84

Tanya Suther reading Margaret Paige Hood

Fall Fantasy

Knitting

My Gossip Knows

Woman Dear

