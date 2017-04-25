Attorney Sidelined In New Mexico State Budget Standoff

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The lead attorney for the New Mexico Legislature in a legal challenge of major budget vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez has withdrawn from the case at the urging of a state agency.

Attorney Thomas Hnasko notified the Supreme Court of his withdrawal from efforts to block vetoes by the governor that would defund the legislative branch and all state institutions of higher education. He declined further comment Tuesday.

In court filings, Hnasko says the New Mexico Risk Management Division requested he leave the case based on a "perceived conflict of interest." The private law firm where Hnasko works is contracted as defense counsel by the agency.

Leading Democratic lawmakers say there was no conflict of interest and that the Martinez administration is attempting to delay action by the Supreme Court.