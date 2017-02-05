Bill to Legalize, Tax, and Regulate Marijuana Passes New Mexico House Committee

Commentary: Santa Fe, NM – A bill to legalize, tax, and safely regulate marijuana passed the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee by a vote of 3 to 1. House Bill 89 would open New Mexico to the $35 billion marijuana industry and create a major new stream of revenue for our ailing economy. The revenue from this act would fund our public schools, substance abuse programs, public safety, and the public defenders office. The act would legalize the social use of marijuana for adults aged 21 or over.

“There's not a single thing that we can do to add more jobs to our state's economy right now than this,” said Rep. Bill McCamley (D-Mesilla Park), the bill's sponsor. “We are talking about over $400 million injected into the legal business community. We are talking about more money for the state and less money for drug dealers. This is a no-brainer. If we want less crime, better schools, and a healthier state, let’s stop our outdated prohibition laws and do this right.”

Eight states have legalized marijuana. In 2016, the people of California, Maine, Massachusetts, and Nevada voted to make marijauna legal for adult use. The District of Columbia also legalized possession and adult use of marijuana in 2016.