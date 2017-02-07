Blink 182 To Perform In Las Cruces

Having sold over 50 million albums worldwide (with over 13 million of those in the United States alone), California-based pop punk band, Blink-182, will perform live at the NMSU Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017. The New York Times has asserted that “no punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than Blink-182.” The band’s second #1 album on the Billboard 200, “California,” was recently released in 2016.

Tickets are $36.50, $46.50 and $52.50 including fees* and will be available for purchase at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Pan American Center Ticket Office, all Ticketmaster outlets, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com. There is an eight-ticket limit on all purchases.

As co-presenters for this event, the Associated Students of New Mexico State University (ASNMSU) and the American Collegiate Talent Showcase (ACTS) will offer NMSU students, with a valid Aggie ID, a discount of $16.50 per ticket on up to four tickets. Only a select number of tickets will be available at this discounted rate.

Joining Blink-182 will be indie electronic band, The Naked and Famous, whose music has been featured in Pitch Perfect, Grey’s Anatomy, True Blood, Gossip Girl, The Vampire Diaries, Degrassi, and the FIFA 12 video game.

For all official Blink-182, The Naked and Famous, and Pan American Center information, please visit www.blink182.com, www.thenakedandfamous.com, and www.panamcenter.com.

This event is presented by NMSU Special Events, ASNMSU and ACTS.

