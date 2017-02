Time now for Bulletin on the Radio with Marty Raccine, Editor for the Las Cruces Bulletin and Edmundo Resendez. This week, marches and rallies in our community, the mayor’s state of the city, and Jack Nixon, the voice of the Aggies.

Bulletin on the Radio for 2/23/17

The region's home page is only possible with your support. Become a member, renew, or make an additional gift now. Thank you.