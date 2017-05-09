Cancer Thriving and Surviving Workshop Coming To Las Cruces

Rebecca Palacios, PhD and Karoline Sondgeroth, MPH/MSW, from the NMSU/Fred Hutch Cancer Outreach Program are delivering the “Cancer Thriving and Surviving Workshop” for the first time in our border region . This is a free workshop for Cancer Survivors and Caregivers. The workshop occurs once a week for 6 weeks on Mondays from 1-3:30 pm. The sessions run from May 22, 2017 to June 26, 2017. The location is at the SoAHEC offices on 4003 Geothermal Drive Las Cruces, NM 88011.

This first workshop is in English. However, if there is sufficient demand for a workshop in Spanish we can do that early in fall 2017.

The schedule is listed below along with the session activities.

Week 1 - Session Activities: May 22, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Introduction to workshop

· Group Introductions

· The Mind-Body Connection

· Fatigue Management and Getting Help

· Introduction to Action Plans

Week 2 - Session Activities: May 29, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Feedback and Problem-Solving

· Dealing with Difficult Emotions

· Getting a Good Night’s Sleep

· Regaining Fitness During and After Cancer Treatment

· Making an Action Plan

Week 3 - Session Activities: June 5, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Feedback

· Managing Pain

· Living with Uncertainty

· Making Decisions

· Future Plans for Health Care

· Making an Action Plan

Week 4 - Session Activities: June 12, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Feedback

· Cancer and Changes to Your Body

· Healthy Eating

· Communication Skills

· Problem-Solving

· Making an Action Plan

Week 5 - Session Activities: June 19, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Feedback

· Endurance Exercise

· Making Decisions about Treatment and Complementary Therapies

· Dealing with Depression

· Positive Thinking

· Making an Action Plan

Week 6 - Session Activities: June 26, 2017, 1-3:30 pm

· Feedback

· Cancer and Relationships

· Guided Imagery

· Working with Your Health Care Professional and System