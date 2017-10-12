Celebrate Potters' Guild of Las Cruces Empty Bowls' 25th Anniversary with El Caldito Soup Kitchen

An interview with Gabe Anaya, President of El Caldito Soup Kitchen Board of Directors.

Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with El Caldito Soup Kitchen Board of Director’s President, Gabe Anaya. El Caldito has been providing meals for the homeless and less fortunate in Las Cruces and surrounding communities since 1984. He says they are now part of Food Rescue under the Feeding America network throughout the nation. Their websites are www.foodrescue.net and www.feedingamerica.org.

Anaya says their only fundraiser is the annual Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces Empty Bowls luncheon and silent auction. This year Empty Bowls celebrates their 25th anniversary with over 1,000 bowls on Friday, October 20th from 11 am to 2 pm at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 225 West Griggs Street, on the corner of Alameda and Griggs Streets in Las Cruces.

“Come in and enjoy soup for lunch and provide for the hungry,” take-out is also available. Bring your containers to share with others for take-out at El Caldito Soup Kitchen, 999 West Amador Avenue. For information and to learn more about volunteering and donating to the Empty Bowls luncheon and El Caldito Soup Kitchen call 575-525-3831, or visit at www.elcalditolc.org; and the Potters’ Guild of Las Cruces is at www.pottersguildlc.com. Both are also available on Facebook.